From Shane Reynolds:

"Hey Darren. Not a question, just a thought. I think the 2026 season has been a somber reset of a perspective that's developed in recent years that major injuries are a thing of the past and guys will bound back 100 percent. When I was young, an ACL tear was a career-ender. I think if I were to pin-point the shift, it would've been 2011 when Adrian Peterson tore his ACL, and returns in 2012 to rush for 2,000 yards. That was moment we collectively said 'ACL injuries are no big deal, hooray medical science!' But we shouldn't dismiss an injury as just a temporary setback.

Tyreek Hill has reported struggling to regain his explosion. OBJ doesn't look like the same guy anymore. Saints WR Michael Thomas set the NFL record with 149 catches, and then his body immediately deteriorated at the age of 27. Now we hear Tip and James might not be returning this year. All that to say we shouldn't dismiss injuries as being no big deal, and assuming a guy will bounce back."

This is all correct. I do think a key point to this, and I'm going to focus on James Conner here, but it could be Beckham, it could be some other guys. Coach Mike LaFleur has said often about Conner and "return to performance" and not just "return to play." I think that's part of this. Tyrann Mathieu came back in 2014, said often he wasn't the same in part of the mental hurdles of his torn ACL as a rookie, and didn't really "return to performance" Honey Badger-style until he was putting up a Defensive Player of the Year-type season in 2015 (until he tore the other ACL, unfortunately.)