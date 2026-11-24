From John F:
"Darren, I have mixed emotions about Rallis. I hate seeing that happen to people. But I think they needed to change him out. But I don't know if it's really going to make a difference. Why are my emotions all over the place?"
Frankly John, I cannot speak for you or your emotions. Coaching changes in-season are what they are. You're not going to fundamentally change a team or part of a team by moving out one coach, not after the months spent installing what is already installed. This isn't like adding a pitcher at the trade deadline.
I will agree with Mike LaFleur in that some kind of dramatic change was needed, to get that jolt. I definitely do not lay this all on Rallis; this defense was solid enough for a good enough chunk of his tenure that you can't convince me he can't do it. But it got sideways this season, and this league is what it is when it comes to results.
From Steve from logistics:
"How is the bye week determined? Seems the last few years, the Cards have had one of the last bye weeks each time. Not saying an earlier one would do any good, but curious."
Gosh Steve, I will open with the thought that ... man, the Cardinals (and myself, for that matter, because yes, I think about me) really could use a bye week, say, right now. Or two weeks ago. Just not Dec. 13. But here we are.
Here are the bye weeks for the Cardinals since 2020: Week 8, Week 12, Week 13, Week 14, Week 11, Week 8, Week 14.
A couple of midyears, but a lot of later. This year feels even later with the extra preseason game and the fact the season started as late as possible because of a late Labor Day, so the date itself is on top of Christmas.
The bye weeks are fluid as they do the schedule. One of the big pivot points will be international games and giving teams breaks after those (if a team wants it). Thursday night games can play a role, but mostly, it's a moving piece that can aid in figuring out the puzzle that is an entire NFL schedule. You figure out ways to get the games where you can, and bye out from there. I'm sure there is a thought about spreading out the teams that should be good (or make sure those teams are playing a lot down the stretch.)!
From Pascal Pierre:
"Hi Darren, thank you again for your mailbag and keeping us fans informed and even keeled, we definitely need it this year. I don't expect anything from the offense the rest of the year but what can we expect from the defense? What will our coach pay his attention to, is it chemistry, individual performance, resilience? It's painful now to watch games for me but give me something to look for please."
I'll do what I can, Pascal. Defensively, the hope is that they can find some traction. Jayden Daniels is good, but he isn't Mahomes or Stafford. Neither is Milton, or Geno Smith, or Shough, or Mendoza. Those are the incoming QBs on the schedule. The defense has to up its play. That's a must.
I think LaFleur is going to be looking at all of the above. Players like to talk about how the eye in the sky doesn't lie, and that's what this team (and the other 31 too) watch as they evaluate players on a team having a bad season. What does that player look like when there -- in theory -- isn't a lot to play for? Because that is how paychecks are determined in the future. And players know it.
I am hoping Carson Beck returns so the team and the fans get a chance to really see him on the field. But that'll be up to his back.
From Nigel Green:
"Hi Darren, thanks for answering my question last week. As someone who's got a bad back and had spasms in it, I know how painful they can be. It's the body's way of protecting an issue. Do we know if Carson has an underlying problem? If we go down the route of either Carson or a rookie QB (next season), can we buy an OL to keep them upright? Thank you."
To be honest, Nigel, I am not a doctor nor did I stay at a Holiday In Express last night, so I have no idea about Beck's back issue beyond what we have been told. Could he have an underlying problem? Perhaps, but if he does, that wasn't something that was keeping him from playing. The back is.
As for your other question, I would expect the offensive line to be a focus. But it has been something the Cardinals have worked on. Aside from free agency, the Cardinals have drafted Paris Johnson, Chase Bisontis, Isaiah Adams all in the top three rounds. (Free agency is more dicey; really good O-linemen usually don't hit the market.) But yes, the Cardinals need to solidify the line, get a better running game, and help whoever is playing quarterback.
From Jason Grand:
"Hi Darren. Just some odds-and-ends from the KC game:
- Despite the circumstances, I would argue Josh Johnson had among the best performances on Sunday. I can't rightly say he did one thing wrong.
- I don't see Elijah Wilkinson on the injury report, yet Jayden Williams started at RT. Does that mean Elijah was benched? And if so, why?
- I'm really worried about Beck's back. Anyone with back issues knows they can linger, and there's often no glaring issue they can fix surgically, its usually just a ton of rehab and strengthening work. It is absolutely critical Beck gets these game reps.
- One thing I will complain about, and this feels like a multi-week issue at this point, is the drops. I was shocked to see McBride drop that would-be first down. Whether it be Beck or Josh in there, the receivers need to give the QB some help.
- Since Friday I've heard this headline that Josh Johnson is the oldest QB to start for AZ since Jim Thorpe at the age of 40. And that struck me as odd, because my memory says that both Carson Palmer and especially Kurt Warner were elder statesmen at the end of their careers. So I went googling (big mistake). Kurt Warner, greybeard himself, was only 38 when he retired. 38 Darren! I think the bigger hurt comes when you realize he's now 55."
Here are some odds-and-reactions for you, Jason:
- I thought Johnson played OK, and well given circumstances. But it wasn't perfect.
- Yes, they benched Wilkinson. I think they liked how Williams has done, and they probably want to see him on the right side since Paris will be on the left side next season.
- Backs are no bueno. And yes, this complicates things for Beck.
- I too was stunned to see Trey drop one. That's not like him.
- Johnson wasn't the oldest QB, he was the oldest skill player (non-K/P/LS). But yes, Warner was 38 because that's usually pretty old for a football player. This trend to guys reaching 40 is still pretty new and rare. You don't have to remind me about Kurt's age, though. I'm older than him.
From Ryan Evans:
"It was definitely a rough game against the Chiefs. My question is mostly regarding how management has built this team to where we don't have enough depth and talent when injuries happen. Who is the focus on why this is happening: GM, training staff, or owner?"
I guess I'd have to ask, where we are talking about? Is there not enough depth at, say QB, when both Minshew and Beck get hurt, and get hurt only after trading Brissett (There were a lot of people saying all year the Cardinals didn't need both Brissett and Minshew). Is it at wide receiver, where you were using mostly two (since the Cardinals lean into tight end) and after the Harrison trade, your top three guys are all lost for the season? Or guard, where they drafted Bisontis in the second round but then he was never even part of the mix?
We can talk about the talent overall and where that level is. But I also think there is only so many injuries a team can take, especially when it is concentrated at certain positions all at once. Doesn't mean it should be an excuse, but at the same time, you can only collect so many guys.
From Sydney Sexson:
"Darren we have all suffered through many disappointing seasons but our one hope right now was that we could at least watch Carson Beck and see if he could be our quarterback of the future. Carson, having experienced a bad back now twice, is concerning to me. Is it going to flair up on a somewhat regular basis? As Bruce Arians used to say 'the best ability is availability.'"
Bruce did say that. Dave McGinnis used to say that a lot back in 2002, when the Cardinals were ravaged with injuries after a 4-2 start. I don't know what it means long-term for Beck. The problem is, no one does. I don't know what it means in the future, but I do know we have six games -- games that are about evaluation more than anything else -- to see if he can get on the field regularly. The guy didn't have back problems in college. So you hope.
From Shane Reynolds:
"Hey Darren. Not a question, just a thought. I think the 2026 season has been a somber reset of a perspective that's developed in recent years that major injuries are a thing of the past and guys will bound back 100 percent. When I was young, an ACL tear was a career-ender. I think if I were to pin-point the shift, it would've been 2011 when Adrian Peterson tore his ACL, and returns in 2012 to rush for 2,000 yards. That was moment we collectively said 'ACL injuries are no big deal, hooray medical science!' But we shouldn't dismiss an injury as just a temporary setback.
Tyreek Hill has reported struggling to regain his explosion. OBJ doesn't look like the same guy anymore. Saints WR Michael Thomas set the NFL record with 149 catches, and then his body immediately deteriorated at the age of 27. Now we hear Tip and James might not be returning this year. All that to say we shouldn't dismiss injuries as being no big deal, and assuming a guy will bounce back."
This is all correct. I do think a key point to this, and I'm going to focus on James Conner here, but it could be Beckham, it could be some other guys. Coach Mike LaFleur has said often about Conner and "return to performance" and not just "return to play." I think that's part of this. Tyrann Mathieu came back in 2014, said often he wasn't the same in part of the mental hurdles of his torn ACL as a rookie, and didn't really "return to performance" Honey Badger-style until he was putting up a Defensive Player of the Year-type season in 2015 (until he tore the other ACL, unfortunately.)
Conner knows what he has to do to be James Conner. Could he play right now? I don't know. Maybe. Could he be James Conner if he did? That's the question every athlete asks.
From Jim Chambers:
"Hi Darren, quick clarification on your James Conner article. Mike mentioned he doesn't want to speak for James, but James isn't available to interview. My question is, could James speak to you guys, if he chose to or volunteered to? Or is he literally not allowed per NFLPA rules?"
There is no rule against it. The only NFL rule is you cannot talk to a player in concussion protocol. However, I don't think talking to the media is James' favorite thing in the first place, and he made it known back in camp -- when we thought he would be back soon -- he didn't want to do a press conference until he was back playing. So we wait.
From Dylan Martins:
"Jordan Burch is one of the most under-the-radar guys on this entire team. He's a pseudo starter, yet in two years I'm not certain I've ever seen him speak on camera once. He's like a phantom. Have you ever spoken to him? What's he like? And while we're at it, what's his job? Is he supposed to be a pass rusher or just a big edge setter? Wish him the best, I just cant honestly say how big of a hole he creates."
First things first. Yes I have talked to Burch a few times. He is a man of few words. (If you check, there are some video clips.) His job? He can set the edge, but there are times they need him to rush the passer, and to this point, he hasn't consistently gotten pressures. He's not going to get a chance to work on it anymore this season either because of the injury, and 2027 looms as a big season in his career.
From Carl Cliffords:
"Hi Darren. There's a play from the Rams game (Week 10) that I'm confused by, it was the Beck fumble on fourth down, ball bounces forward about five yards, is recovered by Arizona, but is NOT a first down because a 'fumble cannot advance the yardage.' I can think of dozens of examples where a player fumbles the ball forward, recovers it, and the play stands at the recovery spot.
One happened this season vs Dallas. If you recall, in the first quarter. Dallas has the ball on the 5 and on second down. Javonte Williams runs it to the left, fumbles at the 2 and a Cowboys player recovers it in the end zone for a TD. Why is that a TD if you can't advance a fumble? No AZ player touched the ball when Dallas jumped on it."
It's funny, I am writing this just as a fumble forward out of bounds by the Bengals was brought back to the spot of the fumble, and I went to double-check the fumble rules all over again. (Any fumble forward out of bounds is returned to the spot of the fumble, regardless of the time/down.)
In the Beck fumble scenario, the rule is simple, which I did not have to look up. Any fumble forward that comes on fourth down (or the final two minutes of a half) can only be recovered by the fumbling player to keep the yards gained. If anyone else on the offense does it, it comes back to the spot of the fumble. That was the Beck situation on fourth down.
You can thank the Holy Roller for that particular rule.