A nation watches -- right?

It would be unrealistic to think an NFC Championship with the Cards and Eagles would draw the same TV audience as the Giants and Packers did last year, given that the Packers have that historical bent and at the time had Brett Favre, while the Giants were, well, from New York. But to think this matchup is a disaster probably isn't true either.
This is the NFL after all, and the NFC Championship. People will want to watch.
"I think there is a healthy curiosity about the Arizona Cardinals," said FOX analyst Michael Strahan, who just happened to be playing for the Giants in last year's NFC Championship. "They were in a decline (at the end of the season) and had such a resurgence, I think there is intrigue for the fans out there, wondering 'Is this for real?' "