Philadelphia Eagles 4-0
Arizona Cardinals 2-2
Philadelphia Freedom Got Zach Ertz To Cardinals
Injury Report: Week 5 Vs. Eagles
Receiver Roulette: Cardinals Have Hop Sighting As Wideout Room Keeps Spinning
Violet Bidwill And The 1947 Champion Cardinals
Sideline Exchange: Zach Allen
Cardinals team reporter Dani Sureck caught up with DE Zach Allen before the team hosts the Philadelphia Eagles.
Team to Team Week 5 vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Cardinals Insider Dani Sureck is joined by Eagles Insider Gabriella Digiovanni to break down the matchup between the Cardinals and Eagles Week 5 of the 2022 NFL Season.
Wired: Zach Allen Mic'd Up vs. Panthers
Zach Allen was mic'd up for our Week 4 matchup with the Carolina Panthers... Allen had a career game, despite some technical difficulties. Wired is presented by Arizona Ford Dealers.
After 75 Years: Owner Violet Bidwill And The 1947 Championship
The Cardinals recognize the 75th anniversary of Violet Bidwill becoming the first female owner in NFL history, and also the 75th anniversary of our 1947 NFL Championship victory over the Philadelphia Eagles -- two landmark events in the history of the Cardinals.
Card Stock: Week 5 vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Former QB Drew Stanton and team Insider Dani Sureck discuss the stellar performance by the Cardinals' defense Week 4 against the Panthers, and how the defense can slow down the high-powered Philadelphia Eagles offense in Week 5. Card Stock is presented to you by SeatGeek.
Birds Eye View: Sights & Sounds Week 4 @ Panthers
Another view of Sunday's win over the Carolina Panthers.
James Conner Earns Angry Run Award Again
Cardinals running back James Conner earns 'Good Morning Football' Angry Run Award for a second time in as many years with a straight-arm in Carolina.
60 In Six: Week 4 vs. Panthers
Re-live all of the most important moments from the Arizona Cardinals 26-16 win over the Carolina Panthers Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season in under six minutes.
Victory Speech: Win in Carolina for the First Time Since 2002
Kliff Kingsbury delivers a post-game victory speech to the team after their win over the Carolina Panthers, presented by State Farm.
Watt: 'It Was Very Tough, But I'm Happy To Be Here'
DE J.J. Watt addresses his health scare during preparations for the Cardinals Week 4 win over the Panthers.
Post Game Interview Week 4: Marquise Brown
Team Reporter Dani Sureck interviewed WR Marquise "Hollywood" Brown following the Cardinals 26-16 win over the Panthers Week 4 of the 2022 NFL Season
PHOTOS: Cardinals Alternate Helmet And Uniform
Oct 06, 2022
Portraits of Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson in uniform with the new alternate helmet before the Week 5 game against the Eagles
PRACTICE PHOTOS: Week 5 Vs. Eagles
Oct 05, 2022
Images of the Cardinals practicing at the Dignity Health Sports Complex before the Week 5 regular season matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles
PHOTOS: Caitlyn's Top Pics At Panthers
Oct 03, 2022
The top images taken by the Cardinals team photographer during the 2022 Week 4 regular season game against the Carolina Panthers, presented by Earnhardt Auto Centers.
GAME PHOTOS: Week 4 - Cardinals At Panthers
Oct 02, 2022
Game action photos from the Cardinals' 26-16 win over the Carolina Panthers Week 4 of the 2022 NFL regular season
ARRIVAL PHOTOS: Cardinals Arrive For The Panthers Game
Oct 02, 2022
Cardinals players arrive to Bank of America Stadium prior to the team's Week 4 regular season matchup with the Panthers presented by Invisalign
Cardinals Take Part In Crucial Catch Celebration
Players mingle with cancer survivors during Paint N' Sip night
Cardinals Release Andy Isabella; Sign Center Billy Price
Team adds kicker Matt Ammendola to practice squad with Prater hurting
You've Got Mail: Eagles Week
Topics include Watt's heart, late playclocks, and the potential of 'Urban Scrawl'
Depth Of Field: Week 4 At Carolina
Exploring the game against the Panthers through the lens of the Cardinals team photographer
Eno Benjamin Gets Kick Out of Emergency Duty Against Panthers
Notes: Practice window opens for IR players Wesley, McCoy, Hamilton
The Pressure Is On For Cardinals' Pass Rush
Allen leading way as defense tries to make quarterbacks more uncomfortable
J.J. Watt Plays Sunday After Having Heart Shocked
Cardinals defensive end has emotional week, 'scared' after situation
Defending Their Honor: Cardinals Defense Leads Way In Win Over Panthers
Gardeck interception helps lock up 26-16 victory
Inactives: No Surprises; All Questionable Players Available
Wide receivers Rondale Moore, Hollywood Brown will play
Cardinals Elevate Chris Banjo, Andre Baccellia For Sunday
Veteran safety figures to help on special teams
Cardinals Try To Get Past Hurdle That Has Been Panthers
Sunday marks fourth time in four Kingsbury seasons the teams have played
Injury Report: Week 4 At Panthers
Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 4 matchup with the Panthers
