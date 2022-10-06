Arizona Cardinals Football Club Home - AZCardinals.com

WEEK 5 • SUN 10/09 • 1:25 PM MST

Philadelphia Eagles 4-0

4-0

Arizona Cardinals 2-2

2-2
FOX
Buy Tickets Game Center
After 2021 trade, tight end to face Eagles for the first time

Philadelphia Freedom Got Zach Ertz To Cardinals

After 2021 trade, tight end to face Eagles for the first time
Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 5 matchup with the Eagles

Injury Report: Week 5 Vs. Eagles

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 5 matchup with the Eagles
Wesley can return from IR for Eagles and Green also could play

Receiver Roulette: Cardinals Have Hop Sighting As Wideout Room Keeps Spinning

Wesley can return from IR for Eagles and Green also could play
The NFL's first female owner was in charge when the team won a title

Violet Bidwill And The 1947 Champion Cardinals

The NFL's first female owner was in charge when the team won a title

Featured Blogs

WordsFromTheBirds
Read More Follow Darren
AZC_SingleGame_1750-x-350

Latest Videos

video

Sideline Exchange: Zach Allen

Cardinals team reporter Dani Sureck caught up with DE Zach Allen before the team hosts the Philadelphia Eagles.

video

Team to Team Week 5 vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Cardinals Insider Dani Sureck is joined by Eagles Insider Gabriella Digiovanni to break down the matchup between the Cardinals and Eagles Week 5 of the 2022 NFL Season.

video

Wired: Zach Allen Mic'd Up vs. Panthers

Zach Allen was mic'd up for our Week 4 matchup with the Carolina Panthers... Allen had a career game, despite some technical difficulties. Wired is presented by Arizona Ford Dealers.

video

After 75 Years: Owner Violet Bidwill And The 1947 Championship

The Cardinals recognize the 75th anniversary of Violet Bidwill becoming the first female owner in NFL history, and also the 75th anniversary of our 1947 NFL Championship victory over the Philadelphia Eagles -- two landmark events in the history of the Cardinals.

video

Card Stock: Week 5 vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Former QB Drew Stanton and team Insider Dani Sureck discuss the stellar performance by the Cardinals' defense Week 4 against the Panthers, and how the defense can slow down the high-powered Philadelphia Eagles offense in Week 5. Card Stock is presented to you by SeatGeek.

video

Birds Eye View: Sights & Sounds Week 4 @ Panthers

Another view of Sunday's win over the Carolina Panthers.

video

James Conner Earns Angry Run Award Again

Cardinals running back James Conner earns 'Good Morning Football' Angry Run Award for a second time in as many years with a straight-arm in Carolina.

video

60 In Six: Week 4 vs. Panthers

Re-live all of the most important moments from the Arizona Cardinals 26-16 win over the Carolina Panthers Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season in under six minutes.

video

Victory Speech: Win in Carolina for the First Time Since 2002

Kliff Kingsbury delivers a post-game victory speech to the team after their win over the Carolina Panthers, presented by State Farm.

video

Watt: 'It Was Very Tough, But I'm Happy To Be Here'

DE J.J. Watt addresses his health scare during preparations for the Cardinals Week 4 win over the Panthers.

video

Post Game Interview Week 4: Marquise Brown

Team Reporter Dani Sureck interviewed WR Marquise "Hollywood" Brown following the Cardinals 26-16 win over the Panthers Week 4 of the 2022 NFL Season

video

HIGHLIGHTS: Cardinals' Top Plays vs. Panthers Week 4

Watch all of the Cardinals' top plays from their 26-16 win over the Carolina Panthers Week 4 of the 2022 NFL Season

Video Home

Featured Galleries

gallery

PHOTOS: Cardinals Alternate Helmet And Uniform

Oct 06, 2022

Portraits of Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson in uniform with the new alternate helmet before the Week 5 game against the Eagles

gallery

PRACTICE PHOTOS: Week 5 Vs. Eagles

Oct 05, 2022

Images of the Cardinals practicing at the Dignity Health Sports Complex before the Week 5 regular season matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles

gallery

PHOTOS: Caitlyn's Top Pics At Panthers

Oct 03, 2022

The top images taken by the Cardinals team photographer during the 2022 Week 4 regular season game against the Carolina Panthers, presented by Earnhardt Auto Centers.

gallery

GAME PHOTOS: Week 4 - Cardinals At Panthers

Oct 02, 2022

Game action photos from the Cardinals' 26-16 win over the Carolina Panthers Week 4 of the 2022 NFL regular season

gallery

ARRIVAL PHOTOS: Cardinals Arrive For The Panthers Game

Oct 02, 2022

Cardinals players arrive to Bank of America Stadium prior to the team's Week 4 regular season matchup with the Panthers presented by Invisalign

gallery

TRAVEL PHOTOS: Cardinals Head To Carolina

Oct 01, 2022

Images of the Cardinals traveling to face the Carolina Panthers Week 4 of the 2022 NFL Season, presented by Gila River.

View More Photos

Latest News

news

Philadelphia Freedom Got Zach Ertz To Cardinals

After 2021 trade, tight end to face Eagles for the first time

news

Injury Report: Week 5 Vs. Eagles

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 5 matchup with the Eagles

news

Receiver Roulette: Cardinals Have Hop Sighting As Wideout Room Keeps Spinning

Wesley can return from IR for Eagles and Green also could play

news

Violet Bidwill And The 1947 Champion Cardinals

The NFL's first female owner was in charge when the team won a title

news

Cardinals Take Part In Crucial Catch Celebration

Players mingle with cancer survivors during Paint N' Sip night

news

Cardinals Release Andy Isabella; Sign Center Billy Price

Team adds kicker Matt Ammendola to practice squad with Prater hurting

news

You've Got Mail: Eagles Week

Topics include Watt's heart, late playclocks, and the potential of 'Urban Scrawl'

news

Depth Of Field: Week 4 At Carolina

Exploring the game against the Panthers through the lens of the Cardinals team photographer

news

Eno Benjamin Gets Kick Out of Emergency Duty Against Panthers

Notes: Practice window opens for IR players Wesley, McCoy, Hamilton

news

The Pressure Is On For Cardinals' Pass Rush

Allen leading way as defense tries to make quarterbacks more uncomfortable

news

Cardinals Don't Get Pushed Around, And Panthers Aftermath

news

J.J. Watt Plays Sunday After Having Heart Shocked

Cardinals defensive end has emotional week, 'scared' after situation

news

Defending Their Honor: Cardinals Defense Leads Way In Win Over Panthers

Gardeck interception helps lock up 26-16 victory

news

Inactives: No Surprises; All Questionable Players Available

Wide receivers Rondale Moore, Hollywood Brown will play

news

Cardinals Elevate Chris Banjo, Andre Baccellia For Sunday

Veteran safety figures to help on special teams

news

Cardinals Try To Get Past Hurdle That Has Been Panthers

Sunday marks fourth time in four Kingsbury seasons the teams have played

news

Kyler And Baker, And Friday Before The Panthers

news

Injury Report: Week 4 At Panthers

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 4 matchup with the Panthers

news

Three Big Things: Panthers Week

A look at the top storylines for Sunday's game

news

Bigger And Stronger - And Healthy - Zach Allen Makes His Mark

Defensive lineman finally showing why he can be core player for Cardinals

Read More News
Advertising

Podcasts

audio

Big Red Rage - Allen, Cardinals Prep For Eagles Test

Oct 06, 2022

audio

La Tacleada Cardinals - Este Nido Es Solo Para Cardenales

Oct 06, 2022

audio

Cardinals Cover 2 - Reinforcements On The Way

Oct 05, 2022

audio

The Dave Pasch Podcast - Mike Golic

Oct 05, 2022

audio

Cardinals Underground - Looking For A Philly Special

Oct 04, 2022

audio

Red Sea Report - Offense Still Searching For Fast Start

Oct 04, 2022

audio

Cardinals Cover 2 - Defense Cages Panthers In Carolina

Oct 03, 2022

audio

Morning Scramble - Cardinals Defense Sets Tone In Charlotte

Oct 03, 2022

audio

Cardinals Cover 2 - Let's Reverse The Carolina Curse

Sep 30, 2022

audio

Big Red Rage - Hollywood Adapts To Cardinals Offense

Sep 29, 2022

audio

La Tacleada Cardinals - Un Juego Clave En Charlotte

Sep 29, 2022

audio

Cardinals Cover 2 - To Run Or Not To Run

Sep 28, 2022

audio

Cardinals Underground - For Starters, We Need Answers

Sep 27, 2022

audio

Red Sea Report - Fixing Slow Starts In A Hurry

Sep 27, 2022

audio

The Dave Pasch Podcast - Greg Olsen

Sep 26, 2022

audio

Cardinals Cover 2 - Hooray For Hollywood (Brown), But Not Much Else

Sep 26, 2022

Listen To More Podcasts
Advertising
community home promo photo

Cardinals In The Community

The Cardinals embrace the opportunity to give back to causes and organizations that are improving the lives of people throughout Arizona.

Community News

Cardinals Cheerleaders

Cardinals Cheerleaders

Cardinals Cheerleaders

Get the latest information about Cardinals Cheerleaders programs and meet the 2022 Cheerleaders.

Cheerleader Photos

Cheerleader Photos

View cheerleader photos from the Cardinals latest home game.

Cheerleader Videos

Cheerleader Videos

View videos of the Cardinals Cheerleaders including the Cheerleader of the Week feature.

More Cardinals Cheerleaders

Connect With Us

homepage app promo
DOWNLOAD FOR IOS
DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID
Need Assistance? The Big Red Bot is here to help
Advertising