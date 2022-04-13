Arizona Cardinals Football Club Home - AZCardinals.com

Breece Hall, Kenneth Walker top list of available prospects

Cardinals Draft Primer 2022: Running Back

Topics include a receiver trade, Markus Golden's role and the QB gauntlet on the schedule

You've Got Mail: Wants And Needs At No. 23

Trent McDuffie, Kaiir Elam, Andrew Booth among potential picks

Cardinals Draft Primer 2022: Cornerback

gallery

Notable NFL Draft Running Back Prospects

Apr 13, 2022

Images of the top running back prospects heading into the draft.

gallery

Notable NFL Draft Cornerbacks Prospects

Apr 12, 2022

Images of the top wide cornerbacks prospects heading into the draft.

gallery

Notable NFL Draft Wide Receiver Prospects

Apr 11, 2022

Images of the top wide receiver prospects heading into the draft.

gallery

2021 Arizona Cardinals Cheerleaders Awards Banquet

Apr 08, 2022

The 2021 Cardinals Cheerleaders Awards Banquet was held last month in the historic Gold Room at the Arizona Biltmore Resort. The evening was a celebration of the amazing work the cheerleaders do on and off the field.

Nicole Bidwill presented rings to the fourth year members and handed out the team voted awards, including the Teri Bode Most Inspirational Award. In honor of the late alumna, Teri Bode, the award was presented by Teri's daughter, mother and sister. Also in attendance to show their support, were 16 of Teri's former Cardinals teammates from the early 1990's. Other awards included Rookie of the Year, Best Performer and Pro Bowl Cheerleader

gallery

Dennis Gardeck Helps Special Olympics At The Guardian Games

Apr 01, 2022

Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck takes part in the Guardian Games at Westgate benefitting Special Olympics in the Valley.

gallery

Community Spotlight: Maxx Williams Delivers To Lunch To Local Business

Mar 29, 2022

In recognition of Women's History Month, the Arizona Cardinals are highlighting local Women-owned businesses through their Community Spotlight program. Utilizing the businesses included, they are providing lunch from Women-owned restaurants to Women-owned businesses throughout the month of March. On March 28th, Arizona Cardinals Tight End Maxx Williams, Cardinals Cheerleaders and Big Red surprised The James Agency with lunch from The Herb Box.

news

Cardinals Draft Primer 2022: Running Back

Breece Hall, Kenneth Walker top list of available prospects

news

You've Got Mail: Wants And Needs At No. 23

Topics include a receiver trade, Markus Golden's role and the QB gauntlet on the schedule

news

Cardinals Draft Primer 2022: Cornerback

Trent McDuffie, Kaiir Elam, Andrew Booth among potential picks

news

Jonathan Ward Back In Running Back Mix After Signing Tender

Exclusive rights offer is for one year

news

Cardinals Draft Primer 2022: Wide Receiver

Jahan Dotson, Treylon Burks, Jameson Williams could be options at No. 23

news

A Recent History Of The Pick At 23

Checking out past selections at the Cardinals' spot in the first round

news

Antoine Wesley Makes Cardinals' Receiver Room Deeper

Wide receiver signs exclusive rights tender

news

Mock Draft Tracker 3.0

A look at the analysts' selection for the team at No. 23 overall

news

Offseason Rewind: James Conner

Looking back at the arrival and season of the Pro Bowl running back

news

You've Got Mail: Of Draft Hopes And Second-Line Free Agents

Topics include voluntary offseason work, Calais Campbell, and Fitz's silence

news

Cardinals Sign Tight End Stephen Anderson

Veteran provides depth behind Ertz, Williams

news

Cardinals Draft Party Returns To State Farm Stadium

Great Lawn will host event presented by Arizona Ford Dealers

news

J.J. Watt, Man Of The People (On A Saturday Afternoon)

Defensive end follows through on promise to hang out with fans

news

Dennis Gardeck Plays His Role At Guardian Games

Linebacker takes part in event to benefit Special Olympics

news

Cardinals Announce 2022 Offseason Schedule

Team will hold mandatory minicamp June 14-16

news

Connor Senger Named New Bidwill Coaching Fellow

Will work with quarterbacks on roster

news

Offseason Rewind: Zach Ertz

Looking back at the arrival and season of the new tight end

news

You've Got Mail: Who's Been Added, Who Hasn't Been Added

Topics include Hernandez signing, the wide receiver room, and Butler's 'retirement'

news

Cardinals Sign Will Hernandez For Offensive Line

Veteran could slide into right guard role

news

Kyler Murray: 'I'm Not Really Too Worried About My Future'

QB presents checks to Arizona Educational Foundation, Boys & Girls Clubs of Valley

video

Draft Primer 2022: The Cardinals On Offense

Host Dani Sureck is joined by Cardinals insiders Darren Urban, Mike Jurecki and Craig Grialou in discussing how the team may approach the upcoming draft on the offensive side of the ball in part one of a two-part Draft Primer series.

video

Cynthia Frelund's Analytics Mock Draft 2.0

Take a look at NFL Network analyst Cynthia Frelund's final analytics-driven mock draft for the 2022 class.

video

Quick Slant - Will Hernandez

Darren Urban and Paul Calvisi discuss the arrival of OL Will Hernandez after he agrees to a 1-year deal with the Cardinals.

video

Sideline Exchange Will Hernandez

Arizona Cardinals team reporter Dani Sureck caught up with OL Will Hernandez after Hernandez signed a one-year contract to join the Cardinals after spending his first four seasons with the New York Giants

video

Quick Slant - A New Corner Signs

Craig Crialou and Paul Calvisi talk about our new free agent cornerback Jeff Gladney as well other positions of need.

video

Sideline Exchange Dennis Gardeck

Cardinals team reporter Dani Sureck caught up with LB Dennis Gardeck after Gardeck signed his new three-year contract with the Cardinals to kick off 2022 NFL Free Agency

video

Sideline Exchange: James Conner

Cardinals team reporter Dani Sureck caught up with RB James Conner after Conner signed his new three-year contract with the Cardinals to kick off 2022 NFL Free Agency

video

Sideline Exchange: Zach Ertz

Cardinals team reporter Dani Sureck caught up with TE Zach Ertz after Ertz signed his new three-year contract in this episode of #SidelineExchange.

video

Quick Slant - The Return Of Ertz, Conner

Darren Urban and Dani Sureck break down the return of tight end Zach Ertz and running back James Conner before free agency begins.

video

Free Agent Primer

Cardinals insiders Darren Urban, Paul Calvisi, Dani Sureck and Craig Grialou break down the Cardinals roster situation heading into free agency.

Podcasts

audio

Cardinals Cover 2 - Running The Running Back Room

Apr 13, 2022

audio

Cardinals Underground - (Draft) Reality Bites

Apr 12, 2022

audio

Red Sea Report - Pondering The Prospects

Apr 12, 2022

audio

The Dave Pasch Podcast - Daniel Jeremiah

Apr 12, 2022

audio

Cardinals Cover 2 - Watt In The World? J.J. Goes International

Apr 11, 2022

audio

The Dave Pasch Podcast - JJ Redick

Apr 07, 2022

audio

Big Red Rage - Talking NFL Draft With Rashad Johnson

Apr 06, 2022

audio

Cardinals Cover 2 - Flooding The Tight End Position

Apr 06, 2022

audio

Cardinals Underground - In The Running For Another Back?

Apr 05, 2022

audio

Red Sea Report - Draft, Minicamps And OTAs Ahead

Apr 05, 2022

audio

Cardinals Cover 2 - Where's Watt? J.J. Spotted In The Community

Apr 04, 2022

audio

Big Red Rage - Hernandez Brings Experience To O-Line

Mar 31, 2022

audio

La Tacleada Cardinals - La OL Con Un Toque Latino

Mar 30, 2022

audio

Cardinals Cover 2 - Rondale Moore 'Ready To Step Up'

Mar 30, 2022

audio

Cardinals Underground - If There's A Will, There's A Way

Mar 29, 2022

audio

Red Sea Report - The Hopkins Factor

Mar 29, 2022

Week 1 Time Capsule

Revisit all of the highlights and top storylines from Week 1 of the 2021 season

Week 2 Time Capsule

Revisit all of the highlights and top storylines from Week 2 of the 2021 season

Week 3 Time Capsule

Revisit all of the highlights and top storylines from Week 3 of the 2021 season

Week 4 Time Capsule

Revisit all of the highlights and top storylines from Week 4 of the 2021 season

Week 5 Time Capsule

Revisit all of the highlights and top storylines from Week 5 of the 2021 season

Week 6 Time Capsule

Revisit all of the highlights and top storylines from Week 6 of the 2021 season

Week 7 Time Capsule

Revisit all of the highlights and top storylines from Week 7 of the 2021 season

Week 8 Time Capsule

Revisit all of the highlights and top storylines from Week 8 of the 2021 season

Week 9 Time Capsule

Revisit all of the highlights and top storylines from Week 9 of the 2021 season

Week 10 Time Capsule

Revisit all of the highlights and top storylines from Week 10 of the 2021 season

Week 11 Time Capsule

Revisit all of the highlights and top storylines from Week 11 of the 2021 season

Week 13 Time Capsule

Revisit all of the highlights and top storylines from Week 13 of the 2021 season

Week 14 Time Capsule

Revisit all of the highlights and top storylines from Week 14 of the 2021 season

Week 15 Time Capsule

Revisit all of the highlights and top storylines from Week 15 of the 2021 season

Week 16 Time Capsule

Revisit all of the highlights and top storylines from Week 16 of the 2021 season

Week 17 Time Capsule

Revisit all of the highlights and top storylines from Week 17 of the 2021 season

Week 18 Time Capsule

Revisit all of the highlights and top storylines from Week 18 of the 2021 season

State Farm Stadium 500k Covid Vaccination 210315-5

Cardinals In The Community

The Cardinals embrace the opportunity to give back to causes and organizations that are improving the lives of people throughout Arizona.

