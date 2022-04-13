Arizona Cardinals Football Club Home - AZCardinals.com
Cardinals Draft Primer 2022: Running Back
You've Got Mail: Wants And Needs At No. 23
Cardinals Draft Primer 2022: Cornerback
Featured Blogs
Featured Galleries
Notable NFL Draft Running Back Prospects
Apr 13, 2022
Images of the top running back prospects heading into the draft.
Notable NFL Draft Cornerbacks Prospects
Apr 12, 2022
Images of the top wide cornerbacks prospects heading into the draft.
Notable NFL Draft Wide Receiver Prospects
Apr 11, 2022
Images of the top wide receiver prospects heading into the draft.
2021 Arizona Cardinals Cheerleaders Awards Banquet
Apr 08, 2022
The 2021 Cardinals Cheerleaders Awards Banquet was held last month in the historic Gold Room at the Arizona Biltmore Resort. The evening was a celebration of the amazing work the cheerleaders do on and off the field.
Nicole Bidwill presented rings to the fourth year members and handed out the team voted awards, including the Teri Bode Most Inspirational Award. In honor of the late alumna, Teri Bode, the award was presented by Teri's daughter, mother and sister. Also in attendance to show their support, were 16 of Teri's former Cardinals teammates from the early 1990's. Other awards included Rookie of the Year, Best Performer and Pro Bowl Cheerleader
Dennis Gardeck Helps Special Olympics At The Guardian Games
Apr 01, 2022
Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck takes part in the Guardian Games at Westgate benefitting Special Olympics in the Valley.
Community Spotlight: Maxx Williams Delivers To Lunch To Local Business
Mar 29, 2022
In recognition of Women's History Month, the Arizona Cardinals are highlighting local Women-owned businesses through their Community Spotlight program. Utilizing the businesses included, they are providing lunch from Women-owned restaurants to Women-owned businesses throughout the month of March. On March 28th, Arizona Cardinals Tight End Maxx Williams, Cardinals Cheerleaders and Big Red surprised The James Agency with lunch from The Herb Box.
Latest News
Cardinals Draft Primer 2022: Running Back
Breece Hall, Kenneth Walker top list of available prospects
You've Got Mail: Wants And Needs At No. 23
Topics include a receiver trade, Markus Golden's role and the QB gauntlet on the schedule
Cardinals Draft Primer 2022: Cornerback
Trent McDuffie, Kaiir Elam, Andrew Booth among potential picks
Jonathan Ward Back In Running Back Mix After Signing Tender
Exclusive rights offer is for one year
Cardinals Draft Primer 2022: Wide Receiver
Jahan Dotson, Treylon Burks, Jameson Williams could be options at No. 23
A Recent History Of The Pick At 23
Checking out past selections at the Cardinals' spot in the first round
Offseason Rewind: James Conner
Looking back at the arrival and season of the Pro Bowl running back
You've Got Mail: Of Draft Hopes And Second-Line Free Agents
Topics include voluntary offseason work, Calais Campbell, and Fitz's silence
Cardinals Draft Party Returns To State Farm Stadium
Great Lawn will host event presented by Arizona Ford Dealers
J.J. Watt, Man Of The People (On A Saturday Afternoon)
Defensive end follows through on promise to hang out with fans
Dennis Gardeck Plays His Role At Guardian Games
Linebacker takes part in event to benefit Special Olympics
You've Got Mail: Who's Been Added, Who Hasn't Been Added
Topics include Hernandez signing, the wide receiver room, and Butler's 'retirement'
Cards TV
Draft Primer 2022: The Cardinals On Offense
Host Dani Sureck is joined by Cardinals insiders Darren Urban, Mike Jurecki and Craig Grialou in discussing how the team may approach the upcoming draft on the offensive side of the ball in part one of a two-part Draft Primer series.
Cynthia Frelund's Analytics Mock Draft 2.0
Take a look at NFL Network analyst Cynthia Frelund's final analytics-driven mock draft for the 2022 class.
Quick Slant - Will Hernandez
Darren Urban and Paul Calvisi discuss the arrival of OL Will Hernandez after he agrees to a 1-year deal with the Cardinals.
Sideline Exchange Will Hernandez
Arizona Cardinals team reporter Dani Sureck caught up with OL Will Hernandez after Hernandez signed a one-year contract to join the Cardinals after spending his first four seasons with the New York Giants
Quick Slant - A New Corner Signs
Craig Crialou and Paul Calvisi talk about our new free agent cornerback Jeff Gladney as well other positions of need.
Sideline Exchange Dennis Gardeck
Cardinals team reporter Dani Sureck caught up with LB Dennis Gardeck after Gardeck signed his new three-year contract with the Cardinals to kick off 2022 NFL Free Agency
Sideline Exchange: James Conner
Cardinals team reporter Dani Sureck caught up with RB James Conner after Conner signed his new three-year contract with the Cardinals to kick off 2022 NFL Free Agency
Sideline Exchange: Zach Ertz
Cardinals team reporter Dani Sureck caught up with TE Zach Ertz after Ertz signed his new three-year contract in this episode of #SidelineExchange.
Quick Slant - The Return Of Ertz, Conner
Darren Urban and Dani Sureck break down the return of tight end Zach Ertz and running back James Conner before free agency begins.
Featured Video
Podcasts
2021 Season In Review
Week 10 Time Capsule
Revisit all of the highlights and top storylines from Week 10 of the 2021 season
Week 11 Time Capsule
Revisit all of the highlights and top storylines from Week 11 of the 2021 season
Week 13 Time Capsule
Revisit all of the highlights and top storylines from Week 13 of the 2021 season
Week 14 Time Capsule
Revisit all of the highlights and top storylines from Week 14 of the 2021 season
Week 15 Time Capsule
Revisit all of the highlights and top storylines from Week 15 of the 2021 season
Week 16 Time Capsule
Revisit all of the highlights and top storylines from Week 16 of the 2021 season
Week 17 Time Capsule
Revisit all of the highlights and top storylines from Week 17 of the 2021 season
Cardinals Cheerleaders
Cardinals Cheerleaders
Get the latest information about Cardinals Cheerleaders programs and meet the 2022 Cheerleaders.
Cheerleader Videos
View videos of the Cardinals Cheerleaders including the Cheerleader of the Week feature.