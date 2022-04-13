gallery

The 2021 Cardinals Cheerleaders Awards Banquet was held last month in the historic Gold Room at the Arizona Biltmore Resort. The evening was a celebration of the amazing work the cheerleaders do on and off the field.

Nicole Bidwill presented rings to the fourth year members and handed out the team voted awards, including the Teri Bode Most Inspirational Award. In honor of the late alumna, Teri Bode, the award was presented by Teri's daughter, mother and sister. Also in attendance to show their support, were 16 of Teri's former Cardinals teammates from the early 1990's. Other awards included Rookie of the Year, Best Performer and Pro Bowl Cheerleader