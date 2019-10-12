Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals vs. Falcons: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

All the ways to follow along with the Week 6 matchup

Oct 12, 2019 at 08:53 AM
TUNE-IN INFORMATION FOR CARDINALS-FALCONS

Where to Watch, Listen & Follow

Sunday, October 13 at 1:05 p.m. at State Farm Stadium

TELEVISION BROADCAST

FOX

Thom Brennaman (play-by-play), Chris Spielman (analyst) and Megan Olivi (sideline)

DIGITAL BROADCAST

Watch the Cardinals on Yahoo Sports or azcardinals.com free on your phone or tablet.*

*Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local and primetime games only. Data charges may apply.

LOCAL RADIO BROADCAST

98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station

Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Ron Wolfley (analyst) and Paul Calvisi (sideline)

Game day programming begins at 8:30 a.m. with "Cardinals Early Bird," a half-hour look at the week of preparation. Two more shows—"The Arizona Cardinals NFL Kickoff Show" and "The Arizona Cardinals Pregame Huddle" both of which spotlight the upcoming matchup and the latest game day news from around the NFL—lead into kickoff.

"Cardinal Talk," a postgame fan-interactive program, can be heard immediately following every game.

SPANISH RADIO BROADCAST

TUDN 105.1 KHOV FM

Gabriel Trujillo (play-by-play) and Rolando Cantu (analyst)

A complete list of Cardinals' radio affiliates can be found here: www.azcardinals.com/broadcast*

NFL GAME PASS

Out of Market? No problem. When the game ends, the Game Pass action doesn't. You can re-watch the game and access other cool features like Coaches Film, which shows all 22 players in one shot, as well as the NFL Films archive. Subscribe here.

CARDINALS ON THE INTERNET

For the latest news and updates, follow the Arizona Cardinals on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat (/SnapAZCardinals) and Instagram.

On game days, Lisa Matthews and Darren Urban host a pregame show on Facebook Live that airs roughly 45 minutes prior to kickoff.

The team's official website (AZCardinals.com) provides feature stories, audio/video content and the latest news on Urban's "Word from the Birds" blog and Kyle Odegard's "Deep Dive" blog.

CARDINALS TWITTER ACCOUNTS

The official team accounts include:

Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals)

Cardinals Gameday (@CardsGameday)

Darren Urban, team writer (@CardsChatter)

Kyle Odegard, team writer (@Kyle_Odegard)

Cardinals Cheerleaders (@AZCardsCheer)

Arizona Cardinals Spanish (@AZCardenales)

ADDITIONAL CARDINALS PROGRAMMING

"Cardinals Cover 2" Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 3 p.m. on AZCardinals.com

"The Cardinals Red Sea Report" Tuesday, 11 a.m. on ESPN 620 AM

"The Big Red Rage" Thursday, 6 p.m. on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station

"Cardinals Game Plan with Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury" Friday, 6:30 p.m. on NBC 12 News

"Cardinals: Season In Focus" Saturday, 6:30 p.m. on NBC 12 News

"Cardinals Locker Room" Sunday, following Sunday Night Football on NBC 12 News

"Cards OT" postgame (home games only) on Fox Sports Arizona

