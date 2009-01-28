Back to work

The Cardinals knocked out their media availability this morning (Coach Whiz and Kurt on for 15 minutes each starting at 8 a.m., players at 8:30) and have already headed to the Buccaneers' facility for the first day of practice. Getting some normalcy back to this process will make a difference.
Larry Fitzgerald's Role At Wide Receiver
Cardinals star learning outside responsibilities in addition to the slot under OC Mike McCoy
Haason Reddick And Budda Baker Settle In
Second-year defenders looking forward to full offseason of work
Quantifying Cardinals' 2017 Injury Woes
Offense had worst accumulation of injuries in NFL last season, per Football Outsiders
Sam Bradford's Market Value Contract
There has been a rush in the past few days to equate the release of safety Tyrann Mathieu with the signing of quarterback Sam Bradford, but they are separate entities.
Cap Space A Multi-Year Proposition
While the Cardinals are projected to have less cap space than many other teams in free agency, it doesn't mean they have to sit on their hands if there are players they want to pursue.
How Arizona Products Fared At The Combine
Ten Arizona products headed to the NFL Scouting combine looking to improve their draft stock, and for the most part they seemed to do a good job.
John Brown's Intriguing Free Agency
The Cardinals have a host of players scheduled to hit free agency in a couple weeks, and the most intriguing of the lot is John Brown.