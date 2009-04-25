Best guess? If Brown passes Pats, Cards get an RB

I still think Donald Brown is the Cards' pick -- if the Patriots don't take him at No. 26. Brown has been linked to New England in a handful of mock drafts so it wouldn't surprise me. But if the Pats take a pass, I think Brown comes to the Cards. If Brown is gone, it will make things interesting. Do the Cards take Beanie Wells? I'm not altogether sold the Cards like Wells, but we will see.
UPDATE: Well, the Pats trade to the Packers, who take LB Clay Matthews. Unless someone trades up to nab Brown (and Wells is still on the board too), I think he'll be there for the Cards.