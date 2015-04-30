Birdgang Sound-Off: Cardinals Draft D.J. Humphries

Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information
Apr 30, 2015 at 01:29 PM
Cardinals Getting Time Off With Latest Bye Ever
Next game comes on 'Monday Night Football' against Patriots
Return Of Kyler Murray, Hollywood Brown Can't Salvage Game For Cardinals
Chargers' TD and two-point conversion delivers harsh 25-24 loss
James Conner Has Best Game With Cardinals Despite Loss
Running back cracks 100 yards for first time in Arizona
How To Watch: Chargers vs. Cardinals, Week 12
Check out all the ways to watch, listen and live stream the Los Angeles Chargers at the Arizona Cardinals on November 27, 2022.
Marquise Brown Activated; D.J. Humphries, Zach Ertz To Injured Reserve
Four of five offensive line starters now on injured list
Cardinals Working To Get Focus On Games Ahead
Hard loss in Mexico and coaching changes have made for challenge
Injury Report: Week 12 Vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 12 matchup with the Chargers in Arizona
Family Reunion For Ben Niemann At Cardinals-Chargers
Linebacker has carved out role on Vance Joseph's defense
Greg Dortch Carries Torch For More Playing Time
Wide receiver coming off first 100-yard game of career