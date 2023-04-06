Cardinals Add To Strength And Conditioning Coaches

The Cardinals announced on Thursday the addition of Evan Marcus as the new head strength and conditioning coach as the team expanded their coaches in the department.

Jason Benguche (assistant strength and conditioning), Everrett Gathron (assistant strength and conditioning) and Kyle Sammons (sports science coordinator/assistant strength and conditioning) were also hired.

They join Buddy Morris (senior reconditioning coordinator) and Mark Naylor (assistant strength and conditioning) on the Cardinals strength and conditioning staff. Overseeing this area is Shea Thompson, who last month was named to the newly-created position of director, football performance.

Marcus comes to Arizona from Cleveland where he spent the past seven seasons on the Browns strength & conditioning staff. Prior to working in Cleveland, Marcus served as the head strength and conditioning coach with Minnesota (2014-15), Miami (2008-10) and Atlanta (2007).

Benguche has experience in the NFL, NCAA and private sector. He spent seven years as an assistant strength & conditioning coach with the Carolina Panthers (2013-19) after working with the football team at Georgia Tech as the assistant director of player development (2010-12).

Gathron spent the past five years as an associate strength & conditioning coach at Ohio State following eight years (2010-17) at the University of Virginia.