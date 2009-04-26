CB Greg Toler in the fourth

Speedy cornerback Gregory Toler is the Cards' pick in the fourth round. He's out of tiny St. Paul's College in Virginia. He's not huge -- 5-11, 191 pounds -- and here is an overview from cbssports.com:
"Greg Toler of St Paul's is not quite up to the Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie comparisons some have made. He lacks Rodgers-Cromartie's frame, elite speed, feet and ball skills, however he's still a solid prospect and at Richmond's pro day he measured in at 5-foot-11, 191 pounds. ... He has intriguing mix of athletic talent and skills but he has not played much press coverage. Despite the fact that he was a cipher until a few months ago 15 teams: the Browns, Cardinals, the Dallas Cowboys, Dolphins, Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Jets, Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers, Ravens, San Francisco 49ers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Vikings, Washington Redskins, have all worked him out individually."
We'll have more soon.