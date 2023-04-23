Depth Of Field: A Quarterback Homecoming

College Hero
On any given Saturday in 2018, you could find Kyler Murray, and myself, standing on Owen Field in Norman, Oklahoma. Today, I photograph Murray as a member of the Arizona Cardinals, but during that Heisman-winning season, we were both Oklahoma Sooners.
Kyler and his family returned to the University of Oklahoma the week before the NFL Draft to cement (almost literally) his college career with a statue outside of Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, and I was there to capture it all as a Cardinals photographer with OU DNA.
To Oklahomans and any Sooner football fan, the Heisman Trophy is akin to the Lombardi. That bit of context hopefully explains the importance of the weekend's events and why the red carpet is rolled out for every Heisman winner that visits campus.
Kyler's celebrations began with a private event Friday night in Oklahoma City. From the minute he walked through the door (with his dog, Swoosh, in tow), he was signing autographs, posing for photos with fans and embracing former teammates and coaches.
After posing with all of the living OU Heisman winners, Murray took a seat with his family to prepare for the statue reveal.
After the OU athletic director, president and former coaches spoke about Kyler's career, some special teammates headed to the stage to make their own remarks.
One of whom was a familiar face to Cardinals fans: Marquise "Hollywood" Brown.
The bond Murray and Brown have goes way beyond football, and it is special to see former college teammates continue a friendship into the NFL and support each other.
As the statue design was revealed, Kyler sat in between his parents, Kevin and Missy, and took it all in.
Kyler took photos with as many fans as he could. I never saw him turn down an autograph, even when kids just came up with their event credentials for him to sign.
As the night concluded, he sat on the stage for a couple solo shots. That night was the private reveal, and the next day would be where the real fun began.