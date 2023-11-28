Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Depth Of Field: Week 12 vs. Los Angeles
Exploring the 2023 game against the Rams through the lens of the Cardinals team photographer
By Caitlyn Epes Nov 28, 2023
Photographs By Caitlyn Epes

Seeking Thanks

The Cardinals' Week 12 game against the Rams fell on Thanksgiving weekend, and while everyone was recovering from the Thursday feasts, the team was still trying to find some semblance of togetherness on the field.

Regardless of the outcome, another game brings more photos to talk about. Let's start at the beginning.

1
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

With the cooler temperatures finally coming to the valley, I photographed player and coach arrivals outside. After this shot of Trey McBride, tight ends coach Ben Steele wanted to show me his best "Trey McBride impression."

I think it's pretty accurate!

2
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

Marco Wilson is always wearing something cool for arrivals, and this week he wanted to showcase his jacket.

Take some guesses on the player who's trying to creep in the background of the first photo (scroll down for the reveal).

3
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
4
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
5
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

The player was Dennis Gardeck who, in all his team-issued sweatsuit glory, wanted to copy Marco's poses.

I think this is now an episode of "who wore it better?"

6
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
7
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
8
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

I'll start off the pregame section with a glimpse into what happens when you have two cameras hanging off of your body at all times.

This is one of about 100 accidental photos that I "took," but it also captured my Thanksgiving-themed game day socks.

9
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

The alternate black uniforms made their return to State Farm Stadium this week, and it's interesting to see what accessories the players pair with them.

Trey McBride opted to keep the all-black look with his gloves.

10
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

But then Marquise Brown went bold and yellow for his gloves, mouthguard and cleats.

He also flashed his classic bejeweled grill.

11
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
12
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

A lot of the pregame photos are usually of the guys standing up, so when I saw two opportunities for me to also take a knee, I was relieved.

Not pictured: my knee pads.

13
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
14
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

There weren't many unique photo ops in the locker room this week, except this moment of Starling Thomas V doing some stretches.

15
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

And then I saw Dennis Gardeck grab a bag of sour gummy worms, but he is still haunted by the photo I took of him eating a banana.

We had a good laugh about this moment.

16
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

For team introductions this week, I wanted to try something new, so I brought my 400mm lens out to the end of the cheerleader line to get some front-facing photos of the players running out.

The entire group was very difficult to shoot through, but I liked this one of Hjalte Froholdt.

17
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

It was much easier when the individual introductions began, and I could focus on the one guy running out.

Roy Lopez was all smiles.

18
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

Kei'Trel Clark surprised the entire building by doing a round-off backflip as he was introduced. I can definitely say I've never seen that before!

19
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
20
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
21
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

Budda Baker was the final player introduced, and with my angle I was able to capture his high-fives with the fans on the field.

22
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

I grabbed my 85mm lens as he got closer, and while I was able to still get him full-body, I also captured one of our videographers getting his own cool shot.

(Hi Kyle)

23
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

I was able to crop Kyle out of the frame and make a nice image anyway.

24
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

During the coin toss, Kyler Murray was on the sideline getting some throws in. I still had my 85mm on and got a nice closeup as he walked by.

25
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

Since we all know how that game went, I'll skip the play-by-play and just pick a couple of plays I think were photographed well.

I was in the perfect spot for Kyler's rushing touchdown.

26
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
27
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

He kept running and passed through a light beam that made for an interesting shot.

28
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

And then he celebrated with Greg Dortch with a new handshake.

New to me, at least.

29
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

Clayton Tune was put in for the two-point conversion, and I was struggling with what lens I wanted to use for it.

I opted for the 400mm to try and track his face all the way through.

30
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

It would have been perfect, if Will Hernandez would have taken one step to the left.

31
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

I kept the 400mm for the celebration, which ended up well since Clayton was facing my direction.

32
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

But then Paris Johnson Jr. lifted him up and my frame was just a tad too tight to fit it all.

Everything on the field happens so fast, I either have time to get a shot of something with the wrong focal length, or miss some parts of the sequence.

33
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

With how much the Rams were using their run game, it was difficult to get clear photos of our defense in action.

I do like this group shot of all of them hard at work though.

34
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

I didn't get a clear view of Jalen Thompson's interception, but I caught the end of his run and the celebration.

I always freak out during interceptions because I expect the team to celebrate in the end zone, but this time they ran away from the one I was near so there was nothing I could do.

If anyone says I should have tried to run down there and catch them, I would like to see you try it first.

35
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
36
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

The most shocking play of the day was definitely the fake punt by Blake Gillikin.

I'll be honest, I thought it was just going to be another punt, so I was already up and moving towards my next field position and only caught the end of the play.

Lesson learned.

37
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
38
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

That's pretty much it for this week's game.

One more week until the bye, and I know this team will keep working hard, so of course I'll do the same.

40
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
