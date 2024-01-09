Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Depth Of Field: Week 18 vs. Seattle
Exploring the 2023 game against the Seahawks through the lens of the Cardinals team photographer
By Caitlyn Epes Jan 09, 2024
Photographs By Caitlyn Epes

Season Finale

The Cardinals ended the 2023 NFL season on a rare cold and dreary day in Arizona. Even though this year didn't fill the win column, there is still a lot to look forward to next season.

I began the day outside photographing player arrivals, and unfortunately I had dressed for the indoor stadium we were working in, not the outdoor weather. Trystan Colon admitted he had the same idea when he packed his outfit the day before.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

It was a family affair to start the day with Matt Prater repping his wife all over his t-shirt, and Bobby Price bringing in his wife and son.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

Zaven Collins was one of the few players to address the cold weather by donning a poncho over his traditional western look. He made sure to check if I liked the poncho, to which I replied "yes, it's cool."

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

On my way back inside to the warm(er) air, I noticed a flock of geese in formation way up in the sky, so I thought I'd take a few snaps for this essay.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

With this being the last game of the season, the Cardinals like to honor the Red Sea by making it the "Thank You, Fans" game. I made sure to capture some of the players interacting with fans and signing autographs.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

That second photo shows the angle I was perched in to photograph the players running out of the tunnel, but I ended up scaring a few guys with my hiding spot. 

To quote Dennis, "that was terrifying."

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

I think it was worth it though to get photos like these.

9
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

Zach Pascal played catch with some of the on-field fans during pregame, and it is incredibly difficult to photograph something like that because of how far apart both subjects are. So, I settled for the ending high-five instead.

12
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

With D.J. Humphries being moved to Injured Reserve, someone else had to take on the role of huddle leader.

Zaven Collins stepped in for the linemen/linebackers group, and James Conner held down the fort in the all-team circle.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

I cherished my time in the pregame locker room as it is one of the rarest parts of my job to be able to capture, and with it being the last game, I won't get an opportunity like this until next season.

I focused on detail shots like jerseys and uniform adjustments.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

Then, Kei'Trel Clark saw me and pretended to be really focused on getting his mind right, until breaking into laughter and actually doing it.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

I went back out to the tunnel, and I knew that we were announcing the whole team all together instead of individual introductions.

Team introductions are not really the best for the angles I had previously gotten, so I stayed behind and just captured the inside of the tunnel using my flash.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

The last part of pregame that I photograph at home games are portraits during the national anthem. 

Some guys tend to look down...

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

Some guys look up...

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

And some guys get emotional, for reasons known only to themselves.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

It's important to note that, while taking these photos, I am still in tune to what each of these players are feeling in the moment.

I was going down the line capturing everyone's face, and when I noticed that Qwuantrezz Knight had tears in his eyes, I slowly got closer and focused in on them. All while maintaining a level of respect and a boundary so that he can still have that moment to himself.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

I'm not sure if this will bother any readers, but I'm actually going to skip the whole first half and start the game action portion of this essay after halftime.

I had my usual halftime snack of one hot dog with ketchup, and walked over to the sideline to see what I could get of the players running back out.

Dennis Gardeck was finishing off a whole bag of Sour Patch Kids. (Watermelon-flavored, to be exact)

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

Kelvin Beachum took time to kneel in prayer before making it back to the bench area.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

And finally, Budda Baker and Jonathan Gannon had a chat that I think pumped them both up.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

I struggled a bit with field positioning during this game, and I kept getting blocked during moments of celebration. 

Like in these two of James Conner, he's in focus in the first one, but almost completely covered. Then, the Seahawks move totally in front of him so my camera switched focus.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

It ended up being okay because I nailed this shot of Elijah Higgins right after.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

I was in a great spot for James Conner's touchdown, and while I started the play with my 400mm lens ...

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

I had just enough time to switch to my 85mm lens to capture him running into the end zone and celebrating.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

Speaking of James Conner, he hit the 1,000 yard mark this week after only playing in 13 games.

I was across the field during the run that it happened, but man, did he run!

He started out downfield to my right ...

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

Then I pivoted almost 90 degrees to catch him getting the first down.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

The next play I want to write about actually doesn't have photos to go with it because, as a trick play, it literally tricked me.

I was all ready to capture Matt Prater kicking a field goal, so I moved positions out of the end zone and towards the goal line.

All of a sudden, I see Kyler out there throwing a touchdown pass to Trey McBride, so I frantically try to track the catch and am clicking the whole way.

I ended up with some great reaction photos, but no action photos.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

I didn't get many great contextual shots of the sad reactions to the loss, but I did want to capture Kyler Murray walking off the field so we had something to use for all of our "what does the future look like" content.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

It wasn't the best season record-wise, but there is a lot to look forward to next year and beyond with this team. 

I always take a selfie during every game, and of course the last week I forget to do it until afterwards.

But, at least it's a good way to end this chapter of Depth of Field.

See you next season!

