2022_BAL_0821ce_1070
Depth Of Field: Week 2 Preseason
Exploring the game against the Ravens through the lens of the Cardinals team photographer
By Caitlyn Epes Aug 22, 2022
Photographs By Caitlyn Epes

Alternate

The Cardinals chose to wear their alternate jerseys and helmets on Sunday, and with how the game went, I was forced to find alternate perspectives and angles.

I started off hopeful, and with this being my first game at State Farm Stadium, I was still trying to feel out what a real game day looks like. In reality, it's my job to show people what game day looks like through my lens.

1
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
2
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

I wish I photographed pregame warmups a little more. Since I am still getting used to where each position is, I stuck to the edges of the field and focused on some close-ups and details.

3
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
4
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

Like I said, I started off pretty optimistic. I was getting some cool shots like the ones below. I was looking for gritty action with faces and impact.

5
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
6
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
7
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

But sometimes, the shot you want isn't the shot you get. You can be in the right place at the right time, and a touchdown just doesn't happen.

8
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

And other times, you get a second chance at getting that touchdown shot. I originally missed Trace McSorley's would-be touchdown that was short, but I was in the perfect spot for the real deal.

9
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
10
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

When I wasn't getting a lot of photos I was hoping for action-wise, I turned my lens towards the Cardinals bench area in hopes of capturing some intimate portraits. Most of the time I can get these shots without anyone noticing, but Joshua Miles caught me towards the end!

11
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
12
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
13
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

This game had a lot of missed tackles, and you could really feel the struggle throughout each play to get the ball down the field on offense. The next few photos showcase a lot of grabbing and pushing through defenders. I selected these images because they capture the moment of impact, and you can almost feel the force it takes to fight through large football players.

14
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
15
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
16
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

A moment I'm really glad I caught was Chandler Wooten's interception and celebration. I was sat in the end zone to capture straight-on photos of the defense, and it gave me a great angle of the play.

19
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
17
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

Sports photography is not a one-spot-fits-all job, so while I was proud of my Wooten shots, I really missed the Jontre Kirklin touchdown. If only referees cared where I wanted them to stand...

18
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
