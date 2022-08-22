Depth Of Field: Week 2 Preseason

Alternate
The Cardinals chose to wear their alternate jerseys and helmets on Sunday, and with how the game went, I was forced to find alternate perspectives and angles.
I started off hopeful, and with this being my first game at State Farm Stadium, I was still trying to feel out what a real game day looks like. In reality, it's my job to show people what game day looks like through my lens.
I wish I photographed pregame warmups a little more. Since I am still getting used to where each position is, I stuck to the edges of the field and focused on some close-ups and details.