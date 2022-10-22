Depth Of Field: Week 7 Vs. New Orleans

Victory Formation
It's been awhile since Cardinals fans could wake up on a Friday morning and reminisce on the victory from the night before. The Cardinals' "Thursday Night Football" game was an all-around good time, and being on the sidelines for every moment was even better.
I'll take you through all the big plays from Week 7 and how it felt to be right up close to the action.
Starting off strong with a pregame speech from J.J. Watt and his personal hype man Zach Ertz, followed by an even more intense D.J. Humphries. These moments really set the tone for the game ahead.
The roof of State Farm Stadium was opened for the first time this season, which allowed for daylight to come through the top of the stands and create an interesting photo backdrop.
I chose a spot up close for team introductions. The Cardinals invite fans to line up next to the cheerleaders for each home game, and while I totally encourage their enthusiasm, I wish I hadn't been so close to their waving arms...
I love the shot of Isaiah Simmons, but the Kyler Murray one ended up being blocked.
Right before the national anthem, I spotted a unique photo opportunity. Rodrigo Blankenship was kneeling by himself in the end zone. I thought it was cool to isolate him in the photo before his first game as a Cardinal.
Sitting on the sidelines during the game, I wait for breaks in the action to turn my attention towards the bench area. J.J. Watt usually gives me something to work with.
This time, I got a really up-close portrait and a "ready for action" pose.
I'll admit, the last few games I've stayed on the Cardinals end zone half of the field even when we're on defense. It's difficult to photograph the defense from behind, and the sidelines get so crowded there aren't many spots down there worth taking.
This week, my laziness paid off. I got a front-facing view of Antonio Hamilton's interception and celebration.
Even more surprisingly, Hamilton ended up running all the way down to where I was so he could give the intercepted ball to his wife, Tiara.
While he walked away, he made sure I got a photo of his cleats with the word "RIGHTEOUS."
After that interception, I felt like I just kept photographing awesome moments.
First, Keaontay Ingram's touchdown and his "take a bow" celebration.
Then, the first of two back-to-back interceptions. I was in a great spot to photograph Marco Wilson's catch and run towards the end zone.
As I realized he was running to score, I grabbed my grab cam with the 24-70mm on my hip and focused on Wilson soaring through the air. I had no idea he could jump so high, but it made for great images of the defensive touchdown.
After he landed, his entire team swarmed him by the front row of fans. I implemented the "spray and pray" method of photography, which involves planting your finger on the shutter button and praying your photos are in focus!
Wilson isn't even noticeable in the first photo because he's covered by all of his teammates. Then he emerged and was able to take in the moment by himself.
Right after that craziness died down, Isaiah Simmons decided he wasn't done celebrating, so he decided to get another pick six!
He ran to the opposite side of the end zone as me, but then worked his way back to our sideline to celebrate with Budda Baker.
The team opted to go for a two-point conversion after Simmons' touchdown, and I love this photo of Zach Ertz celebrating with Kelvin Beachum after the score.
I stayed in the same sideline position for a while and ended up with a great couple shots of Greg Dortch's touchdown. The celebration photo of Will Hernandez lifting Dortch into the air is just pure joy.
I always love moments as a photographer where I catch the penalty in a freeze-frame. In the photo below, you can clearly see the Saints defender's hand wrapped around Eno Benjamin's face mask.
The moments I don't love, though, are when my photos end up out of focus at the worst time. I was glad to get the second photo of Benjamin's touchdown, but I wish the first one was in focus too.
This game was full of fun celebrations. I love the isolation on the jumping photo of Ingram and Benjamin, and it was funny seeing Isaiah Simmons celebrate so enthusiastically to his teammate.
At the end of the game, I made my way down to the Saints end zone area since our defense was trying to finish them off on that side. I abandoned my 400mm since it was coming down to the wire and I prepared to run out onto the field for postgame, but I took one final shot of Kyler Murray patiently watching his teammates and securing the win.