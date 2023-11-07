Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

2023_CLE_1105ce_2791
Depth Of Field: Week 9 at Cleveland
Exploring the 2023 game against the Browns through the lens of the Cardinals team photographer
By Caitlyn Epes Nov 07, 2023
Photographs By Caitlyn Epes

O-H N-O

The Cardinals were missing the Arizona warmth after a chilly Sunday in Ohio with an offense that never got a hot start.

I'm being dramatic, it was only 53 degrees.

Nevertheless, there were a handful of photos and moments during the game that I knew would turn out well for this photo essay, so let's get started.

1
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

Jonathan Ledbetter's family got my attention during pregame, and I absolutely loved that they surprised him and Leki Fotu with giant posters of their heads.

When Jonathan came out onto the field before warmups, I captured this sweet family moment of them praying together:

2
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

I'm not sure if Daylight Savings Time had that much effect on the pregame lighting, but it was almost a night and day comparison.

Facing the offense, it was backlit and dark on the front side of the players.

Turning around to face the defense, the sun was blasting them and making everything bright.

3
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
4
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

I was having to constantly scroll the shutter wheel to change my settings when the players were running around and internally panicking if they posed while my settings weren't right.

Luckily that never happened, and I got some fun smiles to start off the day:

5
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
6
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

With this being rookie QB Clayton Tune's first start, I tried following him slightly more than I would the other players in pregame.

I have photographed the pregame team periods many times before, but this time I used my 85mm and was able to get a little bit closer to almost give a running back's perspective:

7
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
8
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

A new addition to D.J. Humphries' huddle speech was the Goodyear Blimp flying high above the stadium.

9
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
10
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

Before heading into the locker room, I noticed a couple players kneeling down in prayer. I usually only see guys do this after introductions, so it quite literally stopped me in my tracks as I snapped a couple of frames:

11
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

A cool moment in the locker room was when Paris Johnson Jr. was getting advice from the veteran offensive linemen:

12
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
13
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

I always look for things happening in the locker room that aren't just players sitting at their lockers. While those photos are still needed, I prefer these ones of Marquise Brown riding the bike with his headphones on. It illustrates the physical preparation that goes on before the game:

14
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
15
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

After the physical prep work is done, the players get into the right headspace. I caught a couple of these silent moments before the national anthem:

16
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
17
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

I enjoy photographing the coin toss at away games because it gives me another chance to give context the scene by using the opposing team's stadium. This week's photo isn't my favorite because there's a lot going on in the frame, but it still does showcase where we were for the game:

18
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

During games like these that aren't so action-packed, I fill the time by capturing photos of every single player on the field and trying to get them all at least one full-body, isolated photo. Images like these can be used for anything from social media graphics to in-stadium marketing materials:

19
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
20
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

I also paid more attention to the bench area during timeouts since I noticed more of the position group coaches talking with their players. I always get a bunch of photos of the head coach and coordinators since they're usually the front-facing ones on game day, so I tried to get more of a variety this time:

21
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
22
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

While I hate cold weather games because of how chilly my hands get, the worst part about them is the bench heaters that ruin perfectly good photographs.

When I'm shooting across them, the camera thinks it is focused on the subject I want, and on the little LCD screen of my camera, it does look focused. It's not until I go back to edit that I realize the photos are completely blurry.

This first photo from across the field is focused on Clayton Tune, and that split second was able to cut through the heaters perfectly fine.

The second one, from the same angle, looks like it was painted in watercolor.

23
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
24
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

The lighting issues I was having during pregame got even worse as the game went on. I enjoyed the lighting during the first and third quarters when our team was facing the sun, but when the Cardinals switched sides at the second and fourth quarters, they were backlit and in shadows.

26
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
27
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

The Browns fans in the background of the photos made everything look very fall-color-esque, but I noticed during one of the field goals that I completely lost where the ball was because it blended in so much. It takes me way too long to find the ball in these photos, let's see if I'm the only one:

28
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
29
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

Telling the story of this game proved difficult not because of the score, but because I had trouble perfectly capturing the moments that made it good or bad. On Clayton Tune's first interception, I got a good sequence of him throwing, Marquise Brown going up, and then it going over his head. 

But I wish the third photo showed Marquise's eyes, since without that piece it just looks like a blocked shot.

30
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
31
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
32
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

One sequence I did catch was Garrett Williams' pass breakup, and I honestly thought the heaters were going to ruin it for me. I was very relieved to see that I nailed the focus, and it's wild to see the first frame and believe that this play wasn't a complete pass:

33
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
34
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

After working games that do not end in the Cardinals' favor, it is important to know the context behind every photo taken. Sometimes, I'll capture frames that, to a random person, could look pro-Cardinals or celebratory, when in reality, the plays ended badly and the emotions were actually expletives.

This first photo of Marquise Brown was actually an overthrown pass, and the second of Budda Baker was after a Browns touchdown:

35
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
36
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

Towards the end of the game, I stayed down by the Cardinals end zone to capture the defense. This position is difficult because I'm either behind the players or perpendicular to them, so I have to wait for the perfect moment.

I really liked these photos of Antonio Hamilton's tackle and Roy Lopez ready to go after the snap:

39
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
40
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

I waited to return down the field until after the kick return, and I'm glad I did because I captured what looks like Brownie the Elf giving Greg Dortch a helping hand:

41
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

One of the moments that I thought illustrated the light well was this sequence of Rondale Moore running into the shadows. I had my camera set to auto white balance, which made the shadows look really blue. In my editing process, I changed the white balance to reflect a more accurate color:

44
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
45
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

Once the final whistle is blown, I run out onto the field to try and capture the two big moments of postgame: both quarterbacks and both head coaches.

It is almost impossible sometimes to get both in the same game, but luckily I was quick enough to get to Jonathan Gannon while Clayton Tune was busy trying to find Deshaun Watson:

46
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
47
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

After all of that, I leave you once again with a shadow selfie from the sidelines of Cleveland Browns Stadium:

48
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
back to top

Related Content

news

Depth Of Field: Week 8 vs. Baltimore

Exploring the 2023 game against the Ravens through the lens of the Cardinals team photographer
news

Depth Of Field: Week 7 at Seattle

Exploring the 2023 game against the Seahawks through the lens of the Cardinals team photographer
news

Depth Of Field: Week 6 at Los Angeles

Exploring the 2023 game against the Rams through the lens of the Cardinals team photographer
news

Depth Of Field: Week 5 vs. Cincinnati

Exploring the 2023 game against the Bengals through the lens of the Cardinals team photographer
news

Depth Of Field: Week 4 at San Francisco

Exploring the 2023 game against the 49ers through the lens of the Cardinals team photographer
news

Depth Of Field: Week 3 vs. Dallas

Exploring the 2023 game against the Cowboys through the lens of the Cardinals team photographer
news

Depth Of Field: Week 2 vs. New York

Exploring the 2023 game against the Giants through the lens of the Cardinals team photographer
news

Depth Of Field: Week 1 at Washington

Exploring the 2023 game against the Commanders through the lens of the Cardinals team photographer
news

Depth Of Field: Captures By Clark

Exploring downtown Phoenix through the lens of the Cardinals photographer and cornerback Kei'Trel Clark
news

Depth Of Field: A Quarterback Homecoming

Exploring Kyler Murray's return to Oklahoma through the lens of the Cardinals photographer
news

Depth Of Field: Watt A Year

Exploring the final season of J.J. Watt's NFL career through the lens of the Cardinals team photographer
Advertising