Farewell at the airport

We rolled up to the airport, and the crowd was impressive for the rally to see the team off the Carolina. I'm sitting here writing this entry on the plane just a couple hundred yards away from everyone, trying to get this posted before we take off (ah, the beauty of charter travel; where you can have the laptop out and working pretty much all the time).
I have to make this quick since we're about to take off, but it was a good way to send off the team. Now we'll see if the players respond Saturday night.