Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

How To Watch: 49ers vs. Cardinals, Week 11

Check out all the ways to watch, listen and live stream the San Francisco 49ers at the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football in Mexico City, November 21, 2022.

Nov 16, 2022 at 06:51 AM
How to watch week 11 VS SF

The Arizona Cardinals take on the San Francisco 49ers at Estadio Azteca on Monday, November 21 at 6:15 p.m. MST.

WATCH ON TV

  • ESPN
  • Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst) and Lisa Salters (sideline)
  • WATCH ON MOBILE
  • A live stream is available on the following platforms for those in market:*
  • NFL+

*Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. iOS mobile web and app users should "Allow Location Access" (via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Safari).

LISTEN LIVE ON NATIONAL RADIO

  • Westwood One Sports
  • Ryan Radtke (play-by-play) and Mike Golic (analyst)

LISTEN LIVE ON LOCAL RADIO

  • Arizona Sports 98.7 FM
  • Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Ron Wolfley (analyst) and Paul Calvisi (sideline)
  • Game day programming begins at 2:30 p.m. with "Cardinals Early Bird," a half-hour look at the week of preparation. Two more shows—"The Arizona Cardinals NFL Kickoff Show" and "The Arizona Cardinals Pregame Huddle" both of which spotlight the upcoming matchup and the latest game day news from around the NFL—lead into kickoff.
  • "Cardinal Talk," a postgame fan-interactive program, can be heard immediately following every game.

LISTEN LIVE ON SPANISH RADIO

  • KHOV 105.1 FM
  • Luis Hernandez (play-by-play) and Jose Romero (analyst)

*A complete list of Cardinals' radio affiliates can be found here: www.azcardinals.com/broadcast

NFL+

Watch live out-of-market Preseason games, live local & primetime Regular Season and Postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more.

CARDINALS ON THE INTERNET

  • For the latest news and updates, follow the Arizona Cardinals on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat (/SnapAZCardinals) and Reddit.
  • The team's official website (AZCardinals.com) provides feature stories, audio/video content and the latest news on Darren Urban's "Word from the Birds".

CARDINALS SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS

The official team accounts include:

ADDITIONAL CARDINALS PROGRAMMING

  • "The Cardinals Red Sea Report" Tuesday, 11 a.m. on ESPN 620 AM
  • "The Big Red Rage" Thursday, 6 p.m. on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM
  • "Cardinals Locker Room" Sunday, following Sunday Night Football on KPNX 12 News (NBC)
  • "Cardinals Cover 2", "Cardinals Underground" at AZCardinals.com

Related Content

news

How To Watch: Cardinals at Rams, Week 10

Check out all the ways to watch, listen and live stream the Arizona Cardinals at the Los Angeles Rams on November 13, 2022.

news

How To Watch: Seahawks vs. Cardinals Week 9

Check out all the ways to watch, listen and live stream the Seattle Seahawks at the Arizona Cardinals on November 6, 2022.

news

How To Watch: Cardinals at Vikings, Week 8

Check out all the ways to watch, listen and live stream the Arizona Cardinals at the Minnesota Vikings on October 30, 2022.

news

How To Watch: Saints vs. Cardinals, Week 7

Check out all the ways to watch, listen and live stream the New Orleans Saints at the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football October 20, 2022.

news

How To Watch: Cardinals at Seahawks, Week 6

Check out all the ways to watch, listen and live stream the Arizona Cardinals at the Seattle Seahawks on October 16, 2022.

news

How To Watch: Eagles vs. Cardinals, Week 5

Check out all the ways to watch, listen and live stream the Philadelphia Eagles at the Arizona Cardinals on October 9, 2022.

news

How To Watch: Cardinals at Panthers, Week 4

Check out all the ways to watch, listen and live stream the Arizona Cardinals at the Carolina Panthers on October 2, 2022.

news

How To Watch: Rams vs. Cardinals, Week 3

Check out all the ways to watch, listen and live stream the Los Angeles Rams at the Arizona Cardinals on September 25, 2022.

news

How To Watch: Cardinals at Raiders, Week 2

Check out all the ways to watch, listen and live stream the Arizona Cardinals at the Las Vegas Raiders on September 18, 2022.

news

How To Watch: Chiefs vs. Cardinals, Week 1

Check out all the ways to watch, listen and live stream the Kansas City Chiefs at the Arizona Cardinals on September 11, 2022.

news

How To Watch: Cardinals vs. Titans, Preseason Week 3

Check out all the ways to watch, listen and live stream the Arizona Cardinals at the Tennessee Titans on August 27, 2022

Advertising