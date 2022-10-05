Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

How To Watch: Eagles vs. Cardinals, Week 5

Check out all the ways to watch, listen and live stream the Philadelphia Eagles at the Arizona Cardinals on October 9, 2022.

Oct 05, 2022 at 09:39 AM
How to watch week 5 VS PHI

The Arizona Cardinals take on the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, October 9 at 1:25 p.m. MST.

WATCH ON TV

  • FOX
  • Chris Myers (play-by-play), Robert Smith (analyst) and Jennifer Hale (sideline)
  • WATCH ON MOBILE
  • A live stream is available on the following platforms for those in market:*
  • NFL+

*Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. iOS mobile web and app users should "Allow Location Access" (via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Safari).

LISTEN LIVE ON NATIONAL RADIO

  • Sports USA Radio
  • Larry Kahn (play-by-play) and Doug Plank (analyst)

LISTEN LIVE ON LOCAL RADIO

  • 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station
  • Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Ron Wolfley (analyst) and Paul Calvisi (sideline)
  • Game day programming begins at 8:30 a.m. with "Cardinals Early Bird," a half-hour look at the week of preparation. Two more shows—"The Arizona Cardinals NFL Kickoff Show" and "The Arizona Cardinals Pregame Huddle" both of which spotlight the upcoming matchup and the latest game day news from around the NFL—lead into kickoff.
  • "Cardinal Talk," a postgame fan-interactive program, can be heard immediately following every game.

LISTEN LIVE ON SPANISH RADIO

  • KHOV 105.1 FM
  • Luis Hernandez (play-by-play) and Jose Romero (analyst)

*A complete list of Cardinals' radio affiliates can be found here: www.azcardinals.com/broadcast

NFL+

Watch live out-of-market Preseason games, live local & primetime Regular Season and Postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more.

CARDINALS ON THE INTERNET

  • For the latest news and updates, follow the Arizona Cardinals on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat (/SnapAZCardinals) and Reddit.
  • The team's official website (AZCardinals.com) provides feature stories, audio/video content and the latest news on Darren Urban's "Word from the Birds".

CARDINALS SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS

The official team accounts include:

ADDITIONAL CARDINALS PROGRAMMING

  • "The Cardinals Red Sea Report" Tuesday, 11 a.m. on ESPN 620 AM
  • "The Big Red Rage" Thursday, 6 p.m. on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station
  • "Cardinals Locker Room" Sunday, following Sunday Night Football on KPNX 12 News (NBC)
  • "Cardinals Cover 2", "Cardinals Underground" at AZCardinals.com

