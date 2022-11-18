Injury Report: Week 11 Vs. San Francisco 49ers

Thursday Report
Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said safety Budda Baker (ankle) was sore after last week's game against the Rams and is operating on a week-to-week schedule.
"He's treated it all week," Joseph said. "I'm assuming he's going to go Monday."
Cornerback Byron Murphy (back) said he's still getting treatment and working through the injury. Kicker Matt Prater (hip/Illness) said he feels much better.
Arizona Cardinals Injury Report Week 11
Thursday, November 17
S Budda Baker (Ankle) - DNP
TE Zach Ertz (Knee) - DNP
WR DeAndre Hopkins (Hamstring) - DNP
OL DJ Humphries (Back) - DNP
CB Byron Murphy Jr. (Back) - DNP
OL Max Garcia (Shoulder) - Limited
LB Markus Golden (Illness) - Limited
QB Colt McCoy (Knee) - Limited
QB Kyler Murray (Hamstring) - Limited
K Matt Prater (Right Hip/Illness) - Full
San Francisco 49ers Injury Report Week 11
Thursday, November 17
DT Arik Armstead (Foot/Ankle) - DNP
DE Nick Bosa (NIR-Rest) - DNP
DE Samson Ebukam (Quadricep/Achilles) - DNP
DT Javon Kinlaw (Knee) - DNP
CB Charvarius Ward (NIR-Personal) - DNP
T Trent Williams (NIR-Rest) - DNP
WR Danny Gray (Ankle) - Limited