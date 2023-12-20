Injury Report: Week 16 vs Bears

WEDNESDAY REPORT
After coach Jonathan Gannon told the media that he was concerned about Hollywood Brown's heel injury, the wide receiver was not at practice on Wednesday. Brown has now missed eight of the last 10 practices for the Cardinals, despite being active in every game. Another wide receiver, Greg Dortch (shoulder) did not practice on Wednesday. If Dortch can't go, special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers would need to find a replacement for kick and punt returns.
Defensively, the Cardinals were without another linebacker in Victor Dimukeje who was nursing a foot injury. Cornerback Garrett Williams (knee) did not practice as well.
Cornerback Bobby Price (quadricep), Antonio Hamilton (calf), defensive lineman Kevin Strong (knee) and safety Andre Chachere (shoulder) were limited.
In the Windy City, the Bears were without seven players on Wednesday. Notably, three offensive weapons in running back Travis Homer (hamstring), wide receivers Equanimeous St. Brown (pectoral) and Darnell Mooney (illness) and offensive lineman Teven Jenkins (concussion) were sidelined.
Arizona Cardinals Injury Report Week 16
Wednesday, December 20
WR Marquise Brown (Heel) - DNP
LB Victor Dimukeje (Foot) - DNP
WR Greg Dortch (Shoulder) - DNP
CB Garrett Williams (Knee) - DNP
TE Travis Vokolek (NIR-Travel) - DNP
S Andre Chachere (Shoulder) - Limited
CB Antonio Hamilton (Calf) - Limited
CB Bobby Price (Quadricep) - Limited
DL Kevin Strong (Knee) - Limited
Chicago Bears Injury Report Week 16
Wednesday, December 20
RB Travis Homer (Hamstring) - DNP
OL Teven Jenkins (Concussion) - DNP
DB Jaylon Jones (Calf) - DNP
WR Darnell Mooney (Illness) - DNP
LB Noah Sewell (Knee) - DNP
WR Equanimeous St. Brown (Pectoral) - DNP
EL DeMarcus Walker (Leg) - DNP