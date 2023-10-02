Michael Wilson's Big Day In The Bay, And 49ers Aftermath

His first two touchdowns in the scorebook, rookie wide receiver Michael Wilson stood in front of his locker postgame Sunday with a confession.\n\n“I woke up this morning with a good feeling,” Wilson said.\n\nWhether that was because the game against the 49ers was going to be mere minutes from where he went to college at Stanford, or whether his parents had made the trip to the game, or that his freshman roommate at Stanford who remains on of his best friends was going to be in attendance, it didn’t matter. Wilson was right.\n\nHe had his best game as a pro. He set up his first TD – from 16 yards – with a 33-yard grab the play before, and his second score from eight yards out looked like it might just be an announcement that the Cardinals could pull off upset No. 2 in two weeks.\n\nIt wasn’t, of course. The 49ers responded right away, the Cardinals couldn’t get a stop, and that was that. That can’t be a surprise given that the 49ers are arguably the best team in the NFC.\n\nBut Wilson playing well? That’s meaningful. Joshua Dobbs too, on a day when Cleveland fans and media were lamenting the trade that sent him to Arizona while the Browns were forced to turn to an overmatched rookie.\n\nWilson didn’t have a lot of on-field highlights when he was at Stanford. He was injured all the time. But he’s healthy now, and has already turned into an important component of the Cardinals’ offense (including his blocking in the run game.)\n\nThe rookie was disappointed in the loss. He couldn’t keep up with another Stanford product, Christian McCaffery. But given where he’s been, it didn’t prevent him from smiling.\n\n“It feels like everything has come full circle,” Wilson said.\n\n-- Not many teams are going to be able to slow this 49ers offense. McCaffery, jeezum, you can’t say enough good things about his talent (or how well he fits into what Kyle Shanahan does.) But the Cardinals’ defense, with he and Brock Purdy and Brandon Aiyuk in the division, are going to have to find a way to bother Purdy somehow. That didn’t happen Sunday.\n\n-- The Niners didn’t even use Deebo Samuel, hurting from a ribs injury, much. He wasn’t targeted at all, and ran it only three times.\n\n-- The 99-yard drive the Cardinals engineered was their first 99-yard drive since Dec. 11, 2016, in Miami, when Carson Palmer finished it off with a TD pass to Brittan Golden. It was only the Cards’ third 99-yard drive since 2001.\n\n-- To pull off a 99-yard drive against that defense, though? So impressive. Another tip of the cap to Dobbs and how he’s playing.\n\n-- Linebacker Dennis Gardeck notched his fourth sack of the season, and also got his 12th career sack – tying him with former linebacker Ron McKinnon for the most sacks in franchise history by an undrafted free agent. Speak on it. (IYKYK).\n\n-- Jonathan Gannon said center Hjalte Froholdt was OK and went back into the game after a precautionary check for a head injury.\n\n-- The Cardinals have a chance to activate quarterback Kyler Murray (knee) from the Physically Unable to Perform list on Monday, which would allow him to practice and give him three weeks to be put on the 53-man roster. That doesn’t mean he will – it may be unlikely -- but the opportunity is now available.\n\nBut Murray isn’t the only one eligible in those parameters. Three other players can now be activated at any point to return to practice and potentially the active roster: Cornerback Garrett Williams (knee), linebacker Myjai Sanders (hand) and offensive lineman Dennis Daley (ankle.)\n\n-- A point of clarification on Murray’s return, after a recent national report. There is no five-week window within which the Cardinals must take Murray off PUP. (That was once a rule but is no longer). The Cardinals can keep Murray on PUP as long as they want. The three-week window for the 53-man roster starts whenever he comes off, whether it be Monday or Dec. 1.\n\n-- Hollywood Brown hurt his thumb in practice and then went out and had his best game of the season (7 for 96). He’s quietly looking good too as this offense comes together.\n\n-- James Conner only had 11 carries but it was for 52 yards, and only two second-half carries. Tough to run much when you are playing from behind. But he ran hard and effectively when he had the ball, and the Cardinals still ran for 105 yards, basically double what the 49ers had been giving up on the ground (53 a game).\n\n-- The Bengals, who are reeling and trying to play a quarterback in Joe Burrow who is clearly struggling with his calf issue, come to State Farm Stadium next week. The way the Cardinals are playing, that’ll be one to watch.\n\nOK, time to fly home.