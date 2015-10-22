Opposing View: Battle of the Birds on Monday Night

JOE FLACCO
Quotable:"You can't go out there and exhaust yourself with the fact that they're a good secondary."
STEVE SMITH AND ELVIS DUMERVIL
Quotable:"[Fitzgerald] is still rockin' and rollin' at his age."
JIMMY SMITH
Quotable:"Carson Palmer is looking really good. He's dropping dimes."
JOHN HARBAUGH
Quotable:"There's no better stage to play your best than Monday Night Football."
