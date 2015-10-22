Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Opposing View: Battle of the Birds on Monday Night

Hear what the Baltimore Ravens think about the match up on Monday Night Football

Oct 22, 2015 at 01:00 AM
JOE FLACCO

Quotable:"You can't go out there and exhaust yourself with the fact that they're a good secondary."

STEVE SMITH AND ELVIS DUMERVIL

Quotable:"[Fitzgerald] is still rockin' and rollin' at his age."

JIMMY SMITH

Quotable:"Carson Palmer is looking really good. He's dropping dimes."

JOHN HARBAUGH

Quotable:"There's no better stage to play your best than Monday Night Football."

