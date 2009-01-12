Spach done and other Whiz stuff

Coach Ken Whisenhunt just had his first press conference of the week, and the main news was that tight end Stephen Spach is done for the season after tearing his ACL against Carolina. The Cards will sign another tight end, and while Whisenhunt didn't say who, Jerame Tuman was with this team most of the season before being released and he would be a natural to bring back.
The rest of the almost-30-minute press conference -- attended by some 40 media members, it looked like -- was a lot of stuff you expect, with questions about the defense, Larry Fitzgerald, the first Eagles rematch and the Cards' turning point after the New England game. We are about to head into the locker room to talk to the players, and I will post a couple stories later today.