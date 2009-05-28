Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

The agent rundown

May 28, 2009 at 04:49 AM

While we wait to hear who Anquan Boldin officially hires as his new agent (Tom Condon seems to be the favorite, based on reports), here's a quick rundown of how some of the rest of the Cardinals' roster lines up:

  • Eugene Parker represents Larry Fitzgerald, DRC, Adrian Wilson and Dominique Byrd;
  • Condon officially only represents Matt Leinart, but another power agent, Ben Dogra, who teams with Condon at the same firm, represents Mike Gandy, Kenny Iwebema and Alan Branch;
  • Todd France, Karlos Dansby's new guy, also has Leonard Pope;
  • Mark Bartlestein, who has a lot of high-profile NBA clients, represents Kurt Warner (and Bryan Robinson);
  • And then there is Drew Rosenhaus, who loses out on Boldin but still has the most Cardinals of any agent. It's fallacy the Cards won't work with Rosenhaus. They just signed TE Anthony Becht and CB Bryant McFadden as free agents through Rosenhaus this spring while butting heads with him on the Boldin/Darnell Dockett fronts. Rosenhaus still has Antrel Rolle and Gabe Watson as well.
  • I'm double-checking, but I don't believe any of the unsigned rookies have any of the high-profile agents. First-round choice Beanie Wells is represented by relative newcomer Adam Heller of the newly formed DeBartolo Sports and Entertainment firm. Second-round pick Cody Brown has Nate Haber of PlayersRep Sports Management.
