Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Community Spotlight: Maxx Williams Delivers To Lunch To Local Business

In recognition of Women's History Month, the Arizona Cardinals are highlighting local Women-owned businesses through their Community Spotlight program. Utilizing the businesses included, they are providing lunch from Women-owned restaurants to Women-owned businesses throughout the month of March. On March 28th, Arizona Cardinals Tight End Maxx Williams, Cardinals Cheerleaders and Big Red surprised The James Agency with lunch from The Herb Box.

Cardinals_Maxx-Williams_James-Agency_03.28.22-3
1 / 18
Cardinals_Maxx-Williams_James-Agency_03.28.22-7
2 / 18
Cardinals_Maxx-Williams_James-Agency_03.28.22-4
3 / 18
Cardinals_Maxx-Williams_James-Agency_03.28.22-2
4 / 18
Cardinals_Maxx-Williams_James-Agency_03.28.22-6
5 / 18
Cardinals_Maxx-Williams_James-Agency_03.28.22-18
6 / 18
Cardinals_Maxx-Williams_James-Agency_03.28.22-13
7 / 18
Cardinals_Maxx-Williams_James-Agency_03.28.22-12
8 / 18
Cardinals_Maxx-Williams_James-Agency_03.28.22-15
9 / 18
Cardinals_Maxx-Williams_James-Agency_03.28.22-17
10 / 18
Cardinals_Maxx-Williams_James-Agency_03.28.22-16
11 / 18
Cardinals_Maxx-Williams_James-Agency_03.28.22-10
12 / 18
Cardinals_Maxx-Williams_James-Agency_03.28.22-1
13 / 18
Cardinals_Maxx-Williams_James-Agency_03.28.22-11
14 / 18
Cardinals_Maxx-Williams_James-Agency_03.28.22-14
15 / 18
Cardinals_Maxx-Williams_James-Agency_03.28.22-5
16 / 18
Cardinals_Maxx-Williams_James-Agency_03.28.22-8
17 / 18
Cardinals_Maxx-Williams_James-Agency_03.28.22-9
18 / 18
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
Advertising

Related

gallery

Kyler Murray Out In The Community

Quarterback Kyler Murray, in conjunction with Kretschmar Premium Deli Meats & Cheeses (for whom Murray is a spokesman) and Albertson's/Safeway, gave $10,000 checks to both the Arizona Educational Foundation and to the Valley Boys & Girls Clubs on Thursday, hosting a trivia contest and playing some football with kids along the way.
gallery

Community Spotlight: Devon Kennard Delivers In The Community

In recognition of Women's History Month, the Arizona Cardinals are highlighting local Women-owned businesses through their Community Spotlight program. Utilizing the businesses included, they are providing lunch from Women-owned restaurants to Women-owned businesses throughout the month of March. On March 23rd, Arizona Cardinals Linebacker Devon Kennard, Cardinals Cheerleaders and Big Red surprised Caliente Construction with lunch from Opa Life Greek Café.
gallery

Community Spotlight: Dennis Gardeck Assists With Lunch Delivery

In recognition of Women's History Month, the Arizona Cardinals are highlighting local Women-owned businesses through their Community Spotlight program. Utilizing the businesses included, they are providing lunch from Women-owned restaurants to Women-owned businesses throughout the month of March. On March 18th, Arizona Cardinals Linebacker Dennis Gardeck, Cardinals Cheerleaders and Big Red surprised the businesses at The Frederick on Missouri with lunch from Zookz Sandwiches.
gallery

Jace Whittaker Makes Lunch-Time Delivery For Women's History Month

In recognition of Women's History Month, the Arizona Cardinals are highlighting local Women-owned businesses through their Community Spotlight program. Utilizing the businesses included, they will then provide lunch from Women-owned restaurants to Women-owned businesses throughout the month of March. On March 11th, Arizona Cardinals Defensive Back Jace Whittaker, Cardinals Cheerleaders and Big Red surprised Hot Air Expeditions with lunch from The Joy Bus Diner.
gallery

The Cards And Rolando Cantu At The Altamira (Mexico) Football Camp

Images from the football camp held by the Cardinals in Mexico and headlined by Mexican-born former Cardinal Rolando Cantu in October, 2021.
gallery

Kelvin Beachum Makes Lunch Delivery For Black History Month

Cardinals tackle Kelvin Beachum led a team contingent Friday to Adams Elementary School in Mesa to deliver lunch for teachers and administrators from Who Dat Togo -- a Black-owned restaurant -- in honor of Black History Month.
gallery

Markus Golden Delivers For Black History Month's Community Spotlight

Cardinals linebacker Markus Golden, along with Cardinals cheerleaders, visited the Frank Borman Elementary School last week to deliver lunch for teachers and administrators as part of the community spotlight program highlighting Black-owned restaurants for Black History Month.
gallery

Lunch In The Community Spotlight During Black History Month

In recognition of Black History Month, the Cardinals are highlighting local Black-owned restaurants through their Community Spotlight program. Utilizing the restaurants included, they will provide lunch for local teachers and administrators throughout the month of February. The Cardinals provided lunch from West Alley BBQ & Smokehouse for the teachers, administrators and support staff at Tarwater Elementary School.
gallery

Donating Backpacks For Elementary School Kids

The Cardinals partnered with Albertson's/Safeway to provide branded backpacks for every student (along with a $10,000 check for the school) to the Bernard Black Elementary School in Phoenix on Wednesday. The Cardinals and Albertson's/Safeway also donated $2,000 each to five other elementary schools: John F Kennedy Elementary School, Cartwright Elementary School, Frank Borman Elementary School, Holiday Park Elementary School and T.G. Barr Elementary School.
gallery

'Make Waves' Friday Playoff Pep Rally

Big Red and Cardinals Cheerleaders went to the Legacy Traditional School on Friday for a "Make Waves" playoff pep rally with the students ahead of Monday's Wild Card playoff game in Los Angeles.
gallery

'Make Waves' Playoff Pep Rally

Big Red and Cardinals Cheerleaders went to the Hartford School in Chandler on Wednesday for a "Make Waves" playoff pep rally with the students ahead of Monday's Wild Card playoff game in Los Angeles.
gallery

Kwamie Lassiter Memorial Golf Classic

Photos from the recent Kwamie Lassiter charity golf tournament, honoring the late Cardinals safety.
Advertising