Community Spotlight: Maxx Williams Delivers To Lunch To Local Business
In recognition of Women's History Month, the Arizona Cardinals are highlighting local Women-owned businesses through their Community Spotlight program. Utilizing the businesses included, they are providing lunch from Women-owned restaurants to Women-owned businesses throughout the month of March. On March 28th, Arizona Cardinals Tight End Maxx Williams, Cardinals Cheerleaders and Big Red surprised The James Agency with lunch from The Herb Box.
Kyler Murray Out In The Community
Quarterback Kyler Murray, in conjunction with Kretschmar Premium Deli Meats & Cheeses (for whom Murray is a spokesman) and Albertson's/Safeway, gave $10,000 checks to both the Arizona Educational Foundation and to the Valley Boys & Girls Clubs on Thursday, hosting a trivia contest and playing some football with kids along the way.
Community Spotlight: Devon Kennard Delivers In The Community
In recognition of Women's History Month, the Arizona Cardinals are highlighting local Women-owned businesses through their Community Spotlight program. Utilizing the businesses included, they are providing lunch from Women-owned restaurants to Women-owned businesses throughout the month of March. On March 23rd, Arizona Cardinals Linebacker Devon Kennard, Cardinals Cheerleaders and Big Red surprised Caliente Construction with lunch from Opa Life Greek Café.
Community Spotlight: Dennis Gardeck Assists With Lunch Delivery
In recognition of Women's History Month, the Arizona Cardinals are highlighting local Women-owned businesses through their Community Spotlight program. Utilizing the businesses included, they are providing lunch from Women-owned restaurants to Women-owned businesses throughout the month of March. On March 18th, Arizona Cardinals Linebacker Dennis Gardeck, Cardinals Cheerleaders and Big Red surprised the businesses at The Frederick on Missouri with lunch from Zookz Sandwiches.
Jace Whittaker Makes Lunch-Time Delivery For Women's History Month
In recognition of Women's History Month, the Arizona Cardinals are highlighting local Women-owned businesses through their Community Spotlight program. Utilizing the businesses included, they will then provide lunch from Women-owned restaurants to Women-owned businesses throughout the month of March. On March 11th, Arizona Cardinals Defensive Back Jace Whittaker, Cardinals Cheerleaders and Big Red surprised Hot Air Expeditions with lunch from The Joy Bus Diner.
The Cards And Rolando Cantu At The Altamira (Mexico) Football Camp
Images from the football camp held by the Cardinals in Mexico and headlined by Mexican-born former Cardinal Rolando Cantu in October, 2021.
Kelvin Beachum Makes Lunch Delivery For Black History Month
Cardinals tackle Kelvin Beachum led a team contingent Friday to Adams Elementary School in Mesa to deliver lunch for teachers and administrators from Who Dat Togo -- a Black-owned restaurant -- in honor of Black History Month.
Markus Golden Delivers For Black History Month's Community Spotlight
Cardinals linebacker Markus Golden, along with Cardinals cheerleaders, visited the Frank Borman Elementary School last week to deliver lunch for teachers and administrators as part of the community spotlight program highlighting Black-owned restaurants for Black History Month.
Lunch In The Community Spotlight During Black History Month
In recognition of Black History Month, the Cardinals are highlighting local Black-owned restaurants through their Community Spotlight program. Utilizing the restaurants included, they will provide lunch for local teachers and administrators throughout the month of February. The Cardinals provided lunch from West Alley BBQ & Smokehouse for the teachers, administrators and support staff at Tarwater Elementary School.
Donating Backpacks For Elementary School Kids
The Cardinals partnered with Albertson's/Safeway to provide branded backpacks for every student (along with a $10,000 check for the school) to the Bernard Black Elementary School in Phoenix on Wednesday. The Cardinals and Albertson's/Safeway also donated $2,000 each to five other elementary schools: John F Kennedy Elementary School, Cartwright Elementary School, Frank Borman Elementary School, Holiday Park Elementary School and T.G. Barr Elementary School.
'Make Waves' Friday Playoff Pep Rally
Big Red and Cardinals Cheerleaders went to the Legacy Traditional School on Friday for a "Make Waves" playoff pep rally with the students ahead of Monday's Wild Card playoff game in Los Angeles.
'Make Waves' Playoff Pep Rally
Big Red and Cardinals Cheerleaders went to the Hartford School in Chandler on Wednesday for a "Make Waves" playoff pep rally with the students ahead of Monday's Wild Card playoff game in Los Angeles.