As 20th Pat's Run Arrives, Pat Tillman Remains An Inspiration

Every year I've taken part in Pat's Run, I have a playlist for the journey, and in it, the Jay-Z/Linkin Park mashup "Numb/Encore."

On these Saturday race mornings, Pat Tillman is always top of mind, someone I knew in a reporter/player context, a person I sat next to on 9/11 as the towers burned on the TV in front of us. As the runners (and walkers) start the event created in Tillman's honor, there are reminders of him everywhere.

And early in the run and the song, there are lyrics that catch me every time when it comes to the late Cardinals safety.

Just draw off inspiration

Soon you gonna see you can't replace him

With cheap imitations for these generations

The words, for me, will be connected to Tillman – truly someone who can't be imitated.

The 20th Pat's Run is Saturday at Arizona State, its 4.2-mile course wrapping up inside Sun Devil Stadium as usual. I am proud to have participated in 17-going-on-18; I missed the first one and another when I was out of town in 2017. The two that weren't in person because of the pandemic, I signed up and did a shadow run in my neighborhood.