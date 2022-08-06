50/50 Raffle 2022

FAQs

How old do you need to be to purchase raffle tickets?

You must be eighteen (18) years or older to purchase a 50/50 raffle ticket or claim a prize.

Can I buy tickets with a credit card?

Yes. That is the only form of payment we currently accept.

Where can raffle tickets be purchased?

Raffle tickets can be purchased from kiosks and/or handheld sellers located throughout the stadium when sales are open.

How much do raffle tickets cost?

3 tickets for $5.00, 10 tickets for $10.00, 50 tickets for $20.00 and 300 for $100. Each ticket purchased will show all of your raffle numbers on your printed receipt.

Can I buy tickets with cash?

No. State Farm Stadium has gone cashless. There are reverse ATMs located throughout the stadium.

At what point during games do sales begin and end?

Ticket sales will begin pregame and conclude at the end of the third quarter.

At what point during games will the winning ticket be announced?

The winning ticket will be announced during the 4th Quarter.

Where can I check the jackpot during the game?

Fans will be able to view the jackpot on the monitors attached to the kiosks. During the course of the game, the jackpot will be shown on the big screen.

Must I be present to win? And how does the winner claim the prize?

The winner does not need to be present to win. The prize may be claimed via an email to the head of the Arizona Cardinals 50/50 Raffle. The ticket will need to be confirmed with the winning numbers in order for the prize to be claimed. To view the winning number, go to AZCardinals.com/5050 to view the pot total and winning number.