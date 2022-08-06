50/50 Raffle 2022

At every Cardinals home game, Cardinals Charities selects a different beneficiary for the 50/50 raffle held in-stadium. Half of the total funds raised benefit the various local organizations selected through Cardinals Charities while the other half goes to a lucky winner. Click here for winning number.
About The 50/50 Raffle
Founded in 1990, Cardinals Charities supports programs designed to improve the quality of life and enhance opportunities for children, women, and minorities in the state of Arizona. Cardinals Charities' grants are awarded on an annual basis in response to applications from various qualified non-profit organizations whose goals and programs meet the mission statement. Since its inception, Cardinals Charities has distributed more than 4 million dollars to over 300 worthy Arizona charitable organizations on behalf of the Arizona Cardinals and the National Football League. At every Cardinals home game, a 50/50 raffle is held to raise funds for various local organizations. Cardinals Charities will select a different beneficiary for each home game.
Locations
- Section 107
- Section 123
- Section 135
- Section 210
- Section 232
- Section 424
Recent Draw Results
|Date
|Event
|Winning #
|Pot Total
|Beneficiary
|8/6/22
|Red-White Practice
|#X-10912340
|$10,000
|The Kwamie Lassiter Foundation
501(c)(3)
If you are a 501(c)(3) and are interested in submitting your information to be considered as a Cardinals Charities 50/50 Raffle beneficiary please go to: https://www.azcardinals.com/5050interest
FAQs
How old do you need to be to purchase raffle tickets?
You must be eighteen (18) years or older to purchase a 50/50 raffle ticket or claim a prize.
Can I buy tickets with a credit card?
Yes. That is the only form of payment we currently accept.
Where can raffle tickets be purchased?
Raffle tickets can be purchased from kiosks and/or handheld sellers located throughout the stadium when sales are open.
How much do raffle tickets cost?
3 tickets for $5.00, 10 tickets for $10.00, 50 tickets for $20.00 and 300 for $100. Each ticket purchased will show all of your raffle numbers on your printed receipt.
Can I buy tickets with cash?
No. State Farm Stadium has gone cashless. There are reverse ATMs located throughout the stadium.
At what point during games do sales begin and end?
Ticket sales will begin pregame and conclude at the end of the third quarter.
At what point during games will the winning ticket be announced?
The winning ticket will be announced during the 4th Quarter.
Where can I check the jackpot during the game?
Fans will be able to view the jackpot on the monitors attached to the kiosks. During the course of the game, the jackpot will be shown on the big screen.
Must I be present to win? And how does the winner claim the prize?
The winner does not need to be present to win. The prize may be claimed via an email to the head of the Arizona Cardinals 50/50 Raffle. The ticket will need to be confirmed with the winning numbers in order for the prize to be claimed. To view the winning number, go to AZCardinals.com/5050 to view the pot total and winning number.
What tax forms do I need to obtain/file?
You will be presented a W-9 form to complete when you arrive to claim your prize. Additionally, all prize winners will receive an IRS Form W-2G sent to the address on the winning ticket claim form for tax filing purposes.