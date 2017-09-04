 Skip to main content
Advertising

Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Andre Ellington Bounces Back

Running back earns spot on the roster looking like his old self

Sep 04, 2017 at 08:20 AM
Author Image
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

EllShortMAIN.jpg


Cardinals running back Andre Ellington is trying to regain his rookie form.


Andre Ellington was seemingly the odd man out once veteran Chris Johnson re-signed with the Cardinals before training camp, in a running backs room that needed specific skill sets.

Ultimately, though, it was Ellington's attributes – often lost the last couple of seasons as the former rookie sensation battled multiple injuries – that reemerged to make him a player the Cardinals couldn't afford to let go.

Johnson was released as the Cards cut to 53, while Ellington, who signed a one-year deal in March after a brief foray into free agency, remains. What did coach Bruce Arians see from Ellington to make that happen? "I saw Andre,"

Arians said.

"The guy that was there two or three years ago," Arians added. "That run he made in the Hall of Fame game for the touchdown, that was the Andre Ellington of a couple years ago, fighting, spinning, getting it in. And, the dynamic pass receiver that he's been."

If anything were to happen to starter David Johnson, Ellington is best suited to pick up some of the slack in the Cardinals' offense. His receiving ability alone is important; Ellington briefly worked in the wide receivers room in the offseason before moving back to running back.

The injuries have been a problem, and that admittedly caused Ellington frustration.

"Not with my play, because I knew once I got my body in order to where I can play at a high level, it'd be a no-brainer," Ellington said Monday. "But I was frustrated with myself, figuring out my body and some of the things that were happening the way they were, because a lot of the injuries were just freak injuries. I was focused on that. So

far, so good."

Ellington admitted that in the past, especially the season after he was the expected workhorse running back, he trained off-site in the offseason and "didn't come back in the best shape." Arians made clear he wanted Ellington working with Cardinals strength and conditioning coach Buddy Morris.

This offseason he also worked with quarterback Carson Palmer in San Diego, developing on that level.

Arians wasn't just looking at the injuries, however. This offseason the coach noted that Ellington simply needed to run harder. There were times when Ellington looked like he would rather avoid contact, not surprising after various hits had turned into long-term physical breakdowns.

Ellington seemed to take it to heart in training camp and the preseason, showing Arians he indeed could be that dynamic Ellington that was seen in 2013. It earned him a roster spot.

"It was a challenge," Ellington said. "That's just his way of coaching. He put that challenge in front of me and now it's up to me, how bad I want it. Every day I hear that voice when I am on the field. I have something to prove, to keep it going."

First Regular Season Practice

Images from the Cardinals' work on Labor Day

WR John Brown
1 / 15

WR John Brown

WR Larry Fitzgerald gets his hand taped by head athletic trainer Tom Reed
2 / 15

WR Larry Fitzgerald gets his hand taped by head athletic trainer Tom Reed

TE Jermaine Gresham talks with assistant strength and conditioning coach Roger Kingdom
3 / 15

TE Jermaine Gresham talks with assistant strength and conditioning coach Roger Kingdom

RB David Johnson
4 / 15

RB David Johnson

Huddle before a kickoff
5 / 15

Huddle before a kickoff

VP of player personnel Terry McDonough and GM Steve Keim
6 / 15

VP of player personnel Terry McDonough and GM Steve Keim

P Andy Lee
7 / 15

P Andy Lee

LB Karlos Dansby
8 / 15

LB Karlos Dansby

S Tyrann Mathieu
9 / 15

S Tyrann Mathieu

LB Josh Bynes and TE Troy Niklas
10 / 15

LB Josh Bynes and TE Troy Niklas

CB Patrick Peterson talks with defensive backs coach Nick Rapone
11 / 15

CB Patrick Peterson talks with defensive backs coach Nick Rapone

Coach Bruce Arians
12 / 15

Coach Bruce Arians

LB Markus Golden
13 / 15

LB Markus Golden

QB Carson Palmer talks with QB coach Byron Leftwich
14 / 15

QB Carson Palmer talks with QB coach Byron Leftwich

S Rudy Ford and LB Haason Reddick
15 / 15

S Rudy Ford and LB Haason Reddick

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3



This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cardinals Select Defensive Lineman Kaleb Proctor In Fourth Round

Add to depth with Southland Player of the Year

news

On Draft's Final Day, Cardinals Take WR Reggie Virgil, LB Karson Sharar, OT Jayden Williams

Ossenfort adds depth to special teams with selections

news

Experience Matters: Cardinals Select Quarterback Carson Beck In Third Round

Miami product started 43 games while in college

news

Cardinals Take Offensive Lineman Chase Bisontis With Second-Round Pick

Texas A&M product had 23 starts at guard

news

Jeremiyah Love All Smiles During First 24 Hours As Cardinal

Running back spent day talking about hobbies, family, football

news

Love Story: Cardinals Select Jeremiyah Love In First Round Of 2026 Draft

Running back considered by many as best player in class

news

Cardinals Mock Draft Tracker 2026 6.0

A look at the analysts' choices for pick No. 3

news

If Mystery Was Plan, Cardinals In Good Spot Going Into NFL Draft

Ossenfort has choices with third pick; trade option is another unknown

news

How To Watch: NFL Draft

Check out all the ways to watch and live stream the 2026 NFL Draft on April 23-25, 2026

news

You've Got Mail: Constructing The Draft Class

Topics include trading from 3, Ty Simpson, and Calais future

news

With Draft Approaching, Cardinals Know The Trenches Matter

Cards GM has invested in offensive, defensive lines in previous years

news

Cardinals, State Farm® Host 2026 Draft Party At State Farm Stadium

Team chooses third in first round on April 23

Advertising