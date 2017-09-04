Andre Ellington Bounces Back

far, so good."

Ellington admitted that in the past, especially the season after he was the expected workhorse running back, he trained off-site in the offseason and "didn't come back in the best shape." Arians made clear he wanted Ellington working with Cardinals strength and conditioning coach Buddy Morris.

This offseason he also worked with quarterback Carson Palmer in San Diego, developing on that level.

Arians wasn't just looking at the injuries, however. This offseason the coach noted that Ellington simply needed to run harder. There were times when Ellington looked like he would rather avoid contact, not surprising after various hits had turned into long-term physical breakdowns.

Ellington seemed to take it to heart in training camp and the preseason, showing Arians he indeed could be that dynamic Ellington that was seen in 2013. It earned him a roster spot.