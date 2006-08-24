Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Arizona Cardinals NFL FLAG presented by Toyota and University of Phoenix

Aug 24, 2006 at 02:22 AM

[

nflflagnew.jpg

](http://eteamz.active.com/nflflag/index.cfm?state=Arizona)

Arizona Cardinals NFL FLAG presented by Toyota and University of Phoenix is the National Football League's official youth league for kids 5-17 years old. This program provides boys and girls the opportunity to play in an organized non-contact football league and the chance to compete in the Baked Cheetos Regional Tournament on Saturday, November 4th at Surprise Recreation Campus. Winners from the tournaments advance to the NFL FLAG National Tournament of Champions at DISNEY'S WIDE OF SPORTS ® Complex on November 18th.

Click here to sign-up today!

Click here to locate leagues in Arizona

Click here for information on The Arizona Cardinals NFL Flag Football "Championship" to be held on June 16, 2007

Attention all participants of Arizona Cardinals NFL Flag Football pesented by The University of Phoenix and Toyota! Boys and girls ages 9-14 can participate in this year's NFL FLAG Football presented by Baked Cheetos Regional Tournament hosted by the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, October 27th at Discovery Park in Gilbert, AZ . Winners from this tournament advance to the NFL FLAG National Tournament of Champions at DISNEY'S WIDE WORLD OF SPORTS ® Complex in November.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cancer Visit Hits Close To Home For Nolan Cooney

Cardinals punter might not be in NFL if not for illness

news

Only One Way To Approach School Advice For Kei'Trel Clark

Rookie cornerback tells those who ask to get degree before NFL

news

Larry Fitzgerald's Supper Gains $1 Million For Foundation

Former wide receiver aids education, breast cancer work

news

Cardinals, USA Football Award Spring Grants To Arizona Youth Leagues

news

Pat's Run Provides Ramadan Challenge for Ex-Cardinal Hamza Abdullah

Tillman has been person to look up to for former safety

news

Cardinals Highlight Mural From Super Bowl Artist La Morena

Lucinda Hinojos tries to bring hope to senior center

news

Cardinals, NFL Donate 'Big Check' To Refurbish Middle School Field

Presentation part of Character Playbook Speaker Series

news

The Women Of The Arizona Cardinals

Honoring those on National Girls and Women in Sports Day

news

Super Bowl Surprise For High School Player With Leukemia

Eastmark's Kevin Winegar gets tickets for game next month at State Farm Stadium

news

Finding Meaning In The Unthinkable

Hamlin injury and aftermath a reminder of the humans playing this game

news

Cardinals Reach Out To Needy Youth In 'Shop With A Jock'

Players take kids on Christmas shopping spree

news

The Stories Behind The Cardinals And My Cause My Cleats

Players explain why they have chosen their charity

Advertising