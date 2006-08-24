](http://eteamz.active.com/nflflag/index.cfm?state=Arizona)



Arizona Cardinals NFL FLAG presented by Toyota and University of Phoenix is the National Football League's official youth league for kids 5-17 years old. This program provides boys and girls the opportunity to play in an organized non-contact football league and the chance to compete in the Baked Cheetos Regional Tournament on Saturday, November 4th at Surprise Recreation Campus. Winners from the tournaments advance to the NFL FLAG National Tournament of Champions at DISNEY'S WIDE OF SPORTS ® Complex on November 18th.

Click here to sign-up today!

Click here to locate leagues in Arizona

Click here for information on The Arizona Cardinals NFL Flag Football "Championship" to be held on June 16, 2007