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Around The NFC West - Week 2

The Seahawks win an ugly one over the 49ers, while the Rams fall

Sep 19, 2017 at 02:59 AM
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Kyle Odegard

azcardinals.com

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49ers running back Carlos Hyde is tackled by Seahawks safety Earl Thomas.


SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Last time out: Seahawks 12, 49ers 9

Record: 0-2 overall, 0-1 in division

Snapshot: San Francisco was surprisingly competitive, as its defense played well. The 49ers had a three-point lead after a field goal by Robbie Gould early in the fourth quarter, but couldn't hold on. Quarterback Brian Hoyer only had 99 yards passing on 27 attempts and threw an interception.

Notable: The 49ers still don't have a touchdown this season, and went three-and-out on their final possession with a chance to tie the game or take the lead. Running back Carlos Hyde had a nice day, carrying the ball 15 times for 124 yards, including a 61-yard scamper in the first half.

Quotable: "It shows that we're working toward building this culture right. We've had some rough times up here in the past couple of years. But today we were able to get the 12th Man out of here." – 49ers linebackers Navorro Bowman, via the San Francisco Chronicle, on the valiant effort in Seattle.

Injury update:Safety Eric Reid injured his knee in the third quarter and is expected to miss multiple games.

Next up: The 49ers will host the Rams on Thursday night in Week 3.

Cheerleaders At 49ers Game

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 10 home game against San Francisco

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SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Last time out: Seahawks 12, 49ers 9

Record: 1-1 overall, 1-0 in division

Snapshot: The Seahawks didn't get their first touchdown of the year until the fourth quarter of their second game, but it was a huge one. Wilson evaded a sack and found wide receiver Paul Richardson for a nine-yard touchdown with 7:06 remaining for the go-ahead points. The Seattle defense held from there as the Seahawks escaped with an ugly win.

Notable: The Seahawks defense only gave up 248 total yards and shut down the 49ers passing game. Rookie running back Chris Carson had 20 carries for 93 yards. Free agent running back acquisition Eddie Lacy, who signed a one-year, $4.25 million contract with the team this offseason, was a healthy scratch.

Quotable: "It was ugly, but that's football. When you grind it out like that, there's something special to that. It's not pretty, we had a lot of mistakes, but for us to come out of there with a victory and to grind it out like we did, it's the beautiful part of the game."—wide receiver Doug Baldwin on eking out a win.

Key Stat:3.7. The miniscule yards per pass attempt figure allowed by the Seahawks defense.

Next up: The Seahawks will travel to play the Titans in Week 3

#ThrowbackThursday: Cardinals-Seahawks

Images from past matchups between the Cardinals and the Seahawks

1982: Handshakes between the teams
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1982: Handshakes between the teams

1993: RB Ron Moore is wrapped up by Seahawks DL Cortez Kennedy
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1993: RB Ron Moore is wrapped up by Seahawks DL Cortez Kennedy

1998: TE Chris Gedney scores a touchdown on Seattle's Fred Thomas
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1998: TE Chris Gedney scores a touchdown on Seattle's Fred Thomas

2000: DB Corey Chavous picks off a pass
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2000: DB Corey Chavous picks off a pass

2000: Seahawks WR Derrick Mayes tries to catch a pass as CB Aeneas Williams covers him
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2000: Seahawks WR Derrick Mayes tries to catch a pass as CB Aeneas Williams covers him

2000: S Pat Tillman returns an interception in a preseason game
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2000: S Pat Tillman returns an interception in a preseason game

2001: Seahawks RB Shaun Alexander
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2001: Seahawks RB Shaun Alexander

2004: QB Josh McCown unleashes a pass
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2004: QB Josh McCown unleashes a pass

2004: RB Emmitt Smith rushes the ball and is tackled by Seattle's Ken Hamlin
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2004: RB Emmitt Smith rushes the ball and is tackled by Seattle's Ken Hamlin

2006: DT Darnell Dockett wraps up Seahawks RB Shaun Alexander
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2006: DT Darnell Dockett wraps up Seahawks RB Shaun Alexander

2006: The Cardinals' Robert Griffith and Seattle's D.J. Hackett grasp each other's facemask
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2006: The Cardinals' Robert Griffith and Seattle's D.J. Hackett grasp each other's facemask

2007: QB Matt Leinart is pressured by Seattle's Patrick Kerney and Darryl Tapp
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2007: QB Matt Leinart is pressured by Seattle's Patrick Kerney and Darryl Tapp

2005: LB Chike Okeafor rushes toward Seahawks QB Matt Hasselbeck
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2005: LB Chike Okeafor rushes toward Seahawks QB Matt Hasselbeck

2007: WR Larry Fitzgerald tries to run away from Seattle's Deon Grant
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2007: WR Larry Fitzgerald tries to run away from Seattle's Deon Grant

2008: CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie picks off a pass and returns it
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2008: CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie picks off a pass and returns it

2009: QB Kurt Warner unleashes a pass
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2009: QB Kurt Warner unleashes a pass

2008: RB Edgerrin James stiff-arms Seattle's Will Herring
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2008: RB Edgerrin James stiff-arms Seattle's Will Herring

2009: DB Antrel Rolle pressures Seahawks QB Matt Hasselbeck
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2009: DB Antrel Rolle pressures Seahawks QB Matt Hasselbeck

2010: QB Derek Anderson
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2010: QB Derek Anderson

2010: QB Max Hall
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2010: QB Max Hall

2011: WR Larry Fitzgerald is congratulated after a touchdown
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2011: WR Larry Fitzgerald is congratulated after a touchdown

2011: QB Kevin Kolb is tackled by Seattle DE Chris Clemons and loses his helmet
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2011: QB Kevin Kolb is tackled by Seattle DE Chris Clemons and loses his helmet

2011 season: RB Chester Taylor leaps for a touchdown
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2011 season: RB Chester Taylor leaps for a touchdown

2012: CB Patrick Peterson covers Seahawks WR Sidney Rice
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2012: CB Patrick Peterson covers Seahawks WR Sidney Rice

2012: RB LaRod Stephens-Howling is tracked by Seahawks CB Byron Maxwell
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2012: RB LaRod Stephens-Howling is tracked by Seahawks CB Byron Maxwell

2013: LB John Abraham peers over the line of scrimmage
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2013: LB John Abraham peers over the line of scrimmage

2013: WR Michael Floyd catches a touchdown pass against the Seahawks
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2013: WR Michael Floyd catches a touchdown pass against the Seahawks

2014: Seahawks RB Marshawn Lynch tries to get away from LB Larry Foote
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2014: Seahawks RB Marshawn Lynch tries to get away from LB Larry Foote

2014: WR Michael Floyd hauls a touchdown pass
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2014: WR Michael Floyd hauls a touchdown pass

2014: QB Ryan Lindley
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2014: QB Ryan Lindley

2015: RB Andre Ellington scores a fourth-quarter touchdown to seal the win in Seattle
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2015: RB Andre Ellington scores a fourth-quarter touchdown to seal the win in Seattle

2015: WR Larry Fitzgerald dives for a score
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2015: WR Larry Fitzgerald dives for a score

2016: RB David Johnson is pushed out just short of the end zone
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2016: RB David Johnson is pushed out just short of the end zone

2016: WR J.J. Nelson catches a pass
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2016: WR J.J. Nelson catches a pass

2016: WR Larry Fitzgerald is guarded by Seahawks CB Richard Sherman
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2016: WR Larry Fitzgerald is guarded by Seahawks CB Richard Sherman

2016: RB David Johnson catches a pass
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2016: RB David Johnson catches a pass

2016: WR J.J. Nelson scores a long touchdown
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2016: WR J.J. Nelson scores a long touchdown

2016: DL Calais Campbell celebrates a sack
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2016: DL Calais Campbell celebrates a sack

2017: RB Adrian Peterson
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2017: RB Adrian Peterson

2017: TE Jermaine Gresham scores a touchdown
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2017: TE Jermaine Gresham scores a touchdown

2017: RB Chandler Jones celebrates a sack
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2017: RB Chandler Jones celebrates a sack

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LOS ANGELES RAMS

Last time out: Redskins 27, Rams 20

Record: 1-1 overall

Snapshot: Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins found Ryan Grant for an 11-yard touchdown pass with 1:49 to play for the game-winning score. The Rams' chance to tie the game ended when quarterback Jared Goff was intercepted by Redskins linebacker Mason Foster 12 seconds later.

Notable: Rams running back Todd Gurley finished the game with 88 rushing yards, 48 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns. New Rams coach Sean McVay faced off with a team he knows well. He was an assistant with Washington the past seven seasons.

Quotable: "They made the plays, we didn't. We've got to look at ourselves in the mirror and see what we can do to get that thing fixed and move forward." – McVay after the loss.

Key stat:229. Rushing yards allowed by the Rams in this one after a dominant defensive performance in the season opener against the Colts.

Next up: The Rams travel to play the 49ers on Thursday night in Week 3

Top 10 Shots: Cardinals-Rams

Some of the best images from the Week 17 game in Los Angeles

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LB Markus Golden celebrates a defensive stop. Golden recorded a career-high 2.5 sacks against the Rams to finish the season with 12.5 sacks.
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  1. LB Markus Golden celebrates a defensive stop. Golden recorded a career-high 2.5 sacks against the Rams to finish the season with 12.5 sacks.
Rookie CB Harlan Miller picks off a WR pass by Pharoh Cooper for his first NFL career interception.
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  1. Rookie CB Harlan Miller picks off a WR pass by Pharoh Cooper for his first NFL career interception.
DT Calais Campbell and LB Chandler Jones get to Rams QB Jared Goff. Jones, along with LB Markus Golden, reached double-digit sacks in 2016 during the game.
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  1. DT Calais Campbell and LB Chandler Jones get to Rams QB Jared Goff. Jones, along with LB Markus Golden, reached double-digit sacks in 2016 during the game.
WR Jeremy Ross celebrates a 4-yard touchdown reception from QB Carson Palmer.
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  1. WR Jeremy Ross celebrates a 4-yard touchdown reception from QB Carson Palmer.
Fans turn out to Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum to support WR Larry Fitzgerald and the Cardinals.
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  1. Fans turn out to Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum to support WR Larry Fitzgerald and the Cardinals.
WR J.J. Nelson makes a circus catch on the pass from QB Carson Palmer.
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  1. WR J.J. Nelson makes a circus catch on the pass from QB Carson Palmer.
CB Justin Bethel picks off Rams QB Sean Mannion and returns it 66 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
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  1. CB Justin Bethel picks off Rams QB Sean Mannion and returns it 66 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
RB David Johnson on a carry in the first quarter before leaving the game with a knee injury.
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  1. RB David Johnson on a carry in the first quarter before leaving the game with a knee injury.
WR Larry Fitzgerald with the catch. With five on the day, Fitzgerald finished the season with an NFL-high 107 receptions.
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  1. WR Larry Fitzgerald with the catch. With five on the day, Fitzgerald finished the season with an NFL-high 107 receptions.
S D.J. Swearinger pressures Rams QB Jared Goff. The Cardinals defense recorded seven sacks, finishing the year with an NFL-high 48 sacks on the season.
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  1. S D.J. Swearinger pressures Rams QB Jared Goff. The Cardinals defense recorded seven sacks, finishing the year with an NFL-high 48 sacks on the season.
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