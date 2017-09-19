Around The NFC West - Week 2

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Last time out: Seahawks 12, 49ers 9

Record: 1-1 overall, 1-0 in division

Snapshot: The Seahawks didn't get their first touchdown of the year until the fourth quarter of their second game, but it was a huge one. Wilson evaded a sack and found wide receiver Paul Richardson for a nine-yard touchdown with 7:06 remaining for the go-ahead points. The Seattle defense held from there as the Seahawks escaped with an ugly win.

Notable: The Seahawks defense only gave up 248 total yards and shut down the 49ers passing game. Rookie running back Chris Carson had 20 carries for 93 yards. Free agent running back acquisition Eddie Lacy, who signed a one-year, $4.25 million contract with the team this offseason, was a healthy scratch.

Quotable: "It was ugly, but that's football. When you grind it out like that, there's something special to that. It's not pretty, we had a lot of mistakes, but for us to come out of there with a victory and to grind it out like we did, it's the beautiful part of the game."—wide receiver Doug Baldwin on eking out a win.

Key Stat:3.7. The miniscule yards per pass attempt figure allowed by the Seahawks defense.