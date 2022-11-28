Budda Baker Leads NFC Strong Safeties In Pro Bowl Vote

Budda Baker, who has already been an All-Pro and multiple-time Pro Bowler, is angling to get there again (albeit with no actual Pro Bowl.)

After the first round of the 2022 voting update, Baker leads all NFC strong safeties, and trails on the Chargers' Derwin James in the NFL.

The only other Cardinal who is currently in the top 10 at his position is J.J. Watt, who is eighth among all defensive ends and fourth among NFC defensive ends.

Fans can vote by going to azcardinals.com/pro-bowl-games/vote. The Pro Bowl game has been replaced with flag football games and skills competitions, to be held in Las Vegas on Feb. 5, 2023. Voting is online only until Thursday, when social media voting also begins. All fan voting ends Dec. 15.