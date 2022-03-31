Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Announce 2022 Offseason Schedule

Team will hold mandatory minicamp June 14-16

Mar 31, 2022 at 10:40 AM
Linebacker Isaiah Simmons goes through a drill during 2021 minicamp.
Arizona Cardinals
Linebacker Isaiah Simmons goes through a drill during 2021 minicamp.

It's been a couple of years since the Cardinals have had a "normal" offseason, thanks to Covid. But the NFL has shifted its protocols to pre-Covid level, and players will slowly start trickling in April. The following is a list of key offseason dates for the team:

April 19: Offseason strength and conditioning program begins (voluntary)

April 28: Cardinals Draft Party at State Farm Stadium

April 28-30: 2022 NFL Draft, Las Vegas, Nevada

May 13-15: Rookie minicamp

May 23-25: Organized Team Activities (voluntary)

June 1-3: Organized Team Activities (voluntary)

June 6-9: Organized Team Activities (voluntary)

June 14-16: Mandatory minicamp for full team

