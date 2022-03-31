Cardinals Announce 2022 Offseason Schedule

It's been a couple of years since the Cardinals have had a "normal" offseason, thanks to Covid. But the NFL has shifted its protocols to pre-Covid level, and players will slowly start trickling in April. The following is a list of key offseason dates for the team:
April 19: Offseason strength and conditioning program begins (voluntary)
April 28: Cardinals Draft Party at State Farm Stadium
April 28-30: 2022 NFL Draft, Las Vegas, Nevada
May 13-15: Rookie minicamp
May 23-25: Organized Team Activities (voluntary)
June 1-3: Organized Team Activities (voluntary)
June 6-9: Organized Team Activities (voluntary)
June 14-16: Mandatory minicamp for full team