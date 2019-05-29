Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Claim Pita Taumoepenu Off Waivers

Former sixth-round pick of 49ers added to roster

May 29, 2019 at 02:12 PM
Odegard_Kyle
Kyle Odegard

azcardinals.com

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Cardale Jones (7) looks to throw as San Francisco 49ers linebacker Pita Taumoepenu (55) rushes during an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018 in Santa Clara, Calif.
Photo by Austin Ginn/AP
The Cardinals made use of their top waiver claim priority again on Wednesday, grabbing outside linebacker Pita Taumoepenu after he was released by the 49ers.

Taumoepenu, 25, was a sixth-round draft pick of San Francisco in 2017 and played in a pair of games as a rookie. He finished with three tackles in four games a season ago. He began 2018 on the 49ers' practice squad.

The Cardinals released outside linebacker James Folston, Jr. to make room on the 90-man roster. Folston was signed as a rookie free agent out of Pittsburgh earlier this month after going undrafted.

Taumoepenu joins an outside linebacker group that consists of Chandler Jones, Terrell Suggs, Brooks Reed, Vontarrius Dora and Cameron Malveaux.

Advertising