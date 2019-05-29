Cardinals Claim Pita Taumoepenu Off Waivers

The Cardinals made use of their top waiver claim priority again on Wednesday, grabbing outside linebacker Pita Taumoepenu after he was released by the 49ers.
Taumoepenu, 25, was a sixth-round draft pick of San Francisco in 2017 and played in a pair of games as a rookie. He finished with three tackles in four games a season ago. He began 2018 on the 49ers' practice squad.
The Cardinals released outside linebacker James Folston, Jr. to make room on the 90-man roster. Folston was signed as a rookie free agent out of Pittsburgh earlier this month after going undrafted.
Taumoepenu joins an outside linebacker group that consists of Chandler Jones, Terrell Suggs, Brooks Reed, Vontarrius Dora and Cameron Malveaux.