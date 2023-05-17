Drew Terrell's Potential Earns Him Accelerator Invitation

Drew Terrell was just at Chandler Hamilton High School in 2009, but the NFL believes the current Cardinals assistant coach is already a potential head coach in the league.

Terrell, who turns 32 at the end of July, was one of 40 minority assistant coaches invited to next week's NFL meetings in Minneapolis, where the league will hold a Coach Accelerator. The Accelerator is designed to "increase exposure between owners, executives, and diverse coaching talent, providing ample opportunity to develop and build upon their relationships." The interaction, both formal and informal, will hopefully allow minority candidates to be more front of mind for owners when it comes to compiling a candidate list when there is a head coach opening.

Terrell is in his first season with the Cardinals as the passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach.

The league also holds accelerators for the front office, to open opportunities for available GM positions. Previously, Vance Joseph when he was with the Cardinals took part in a Coach Accelerator and VP of player personnel Quentin Harris was in the front office version.