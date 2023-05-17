Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

WordFromTheBirds-category-logo-v4

Presented by

Drew Terrell's Potential Earns Him Accelerator Invitation

Cardinals passing game coordinator will have chance to mingle with owners

May 17, 2023 at 10:36 AM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

azcardinals.com

Drew Terrell was just at Chandler Hamilton High School in 2009, but the NFL believes the current Cardinals assistant coach is already a potential head coach in the league.

Terrell, who turns 32 at the end of July, was one of 40 minority assistant coaches invited to next week's NFL meetings in Minneapolis, where the league will hold a Coach Accelerator. The Accelerator is designed to "increase exposure between owners, executives, and diverse coaching talent, providing ample opportunity to develop and build upon their relationships." The interaction, both formal and informal, will hopefully allow minority candidates to be more front of mind for owners when it comes to compiling a candidate list when there is a head coach opening.

Terrell is in his first season with the Cardinals as the passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach.

The league also holds accelerators for the front office, to open opportunities for available GM positions. Previously, Vance Joseph when he was with the Cardinals took part in a Coach Accelerator and VP of player personnel Quentin Harris was in the front office version.

Teams could not only nominate their own coaches but also coaches from other teams.

2023_VetMinicamp_0425ce_0997
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

Related Content

news

Larry Fitzgerald's Supper Gains $1 Million For Foundation

Former wide receiver aids education, breast cancer work

news

After Tragedy In Hometown Of Allen, Kyler Murray Donates

Quarterback gives to victims as well as bringing awareness to situation

news

The Possibility Of No Primetime Games For Cardinals

Thursday night changes for Amazon could impact schedule

news

Monti Ossenfort Relives A Crazy Two-And-A-Half Minutes

Cardinals GM talks draft and his new job on 'Dave Pasch Podcast'

news

Cardinals Won't Pick Up Isaiah Simmons Fifth-Year Option

Linebacker now scheduled to hit free agency after 2023 season

news

DeAndre Hopkins: 'Who Said I Wanted To Leave?'

Wide receiver speaks on social media

news

To Stay In The Action, Monti Ossenfort Ends Night With Trade

Deal with Lions gives Cardinals three extra picks on Saturday

news

Kyler Meets Paris, And D-Hop Isn't Going Anywhere Right Now

GM says wideout won't be traded during weekend

news

Jonathan Gannon On The Oklahoma Trip And Supporting Players

Coach attended statue ceremony for Kyler Murray

news

Quarterbacks Are Draft Key, Even As History Says Some Fail

Cardinals waiting to see if a QB indeed goes No. 2 ahead of their No. 3 pick

news

As The D-Hop Potential Trade World Turns

Receiver tweets that he isn't looking for raise

Advertising