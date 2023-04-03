Cardinals Draft Party Back On Great Lawn April 27

The Arizona Cardinals 2023 Draft Party presented by Arizona Ford Dealers will take place on April 27 on the Great Lawn outside State Farm Stadium from 4-9 p.m.

The Great Lawn opens at 4 p.m. and the NFL Draft begins at 5 p.m. Admission and parking are both free.

Fans can meet Cardinals players, team mascot Big Red and Cardinals cheerleaders while watching live NFL Network coverage of the draft on giant video boards.

Cardinals merchandise, including 2023 NFL Draft gear, will be available for purchase. Food and beverages will be available for sale along with a host of local food trucks. All sales at the draft party will be cashless.

A special post-draft fireworks show will conclude the party following the completion of the first round.

Some of the other activities for fans offered at the draft party include:

Kids Interactive Zone: Featuring combine activities and inflatables

Featuring combine activities and inflatables Autographs : Cardinals players and cheerleaders will sign autographs and pose for pictures

: Cardinals players and cheerleaders will sign autographs and pose for pictures Entertainment: Options include a 200-foot zipline, rock wall, and a 360-degree photo booth along with face painters and balloon artists for guests

Options include a 200-foot zipline, rock wall, and a 360-degree photo booth along with face painters and balloon artists for guests Big Red Siren: Fans can take their picture on the Cardinals "Big Red Siren"

Fans can take their picture on the Cardinals "Big Red Siren" Jr. Cheer Mini-Clinic: Girls ages 5-14 can take part in a free Jr. Cheer mini-clinic taught by members of the Cardinals Cheerleaders

Free parking will be available in the Southwest Orange lot off 95th Avenue and Cardinals Way.