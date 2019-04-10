Cardinals Draft Primer 2019: Wide Receiver

General Manager Steve Keim upgraded several areas of the roster in free agency, but there is still work to be done. The Cardinals have 10 picks in this month's draft, including No. 1 overall, as Keim aims to stock the roster for new coach Kliff Kingsbury. We will take a look at each position group heading into the draft, which will be held from April 25-27.

Draft primer: Wide receiver

Players under contract: Larry Fitzgerald, Christian Kirk, Kevin White, Chad Williams, Trent Sherfield, Jalen Tolliver, Pharoh Cooper, Malachi Dupre, Damiere Byrd, Bryant Mitchell.

Need: High

The Cardinals' situation: The Cardinals' receiving corps struggled last season and White, the former No. 7 overall pick with plenty to prove, was the biggest name signed in free agency. Fitzgerald and Kirk are projected to be focal points of the passing game, but there is plenty of unknown after that. Kingsbury's scheme could help the group, but both he and Keim have emphasized the need for playmakers to make his ideas work.

The draft class: It is an impressive group of prospects, led by the Ole Miss duo of D.K. Metcalf and A.J. Brown. Both are physical receivers with rare speed, but it's unknown if they will be available when the Cardinals' second selection comes around at the top of the second round. Arizona State's N'Keal Harry, Ohio State's Parris Campbell and Oklahoma's Marquise Brown are among some of the other top prospects.