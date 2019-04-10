Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Draft Primer 2019: Wide Receiver

Position group could use talent infusion

Apr 10, 2019 at 01:03 PM
General Manager Steve Keim upgraded several areas of the roster in free agency, but there is still work to be done. The Cardinals have 10 picks in this month's draft, including No. 1 overall, as Keim aims to stock the roster for new coach Kliff Kingsbury. We will take a look at each position group heading into the draft, which will be held from April 25-27.

Draft primer: Wide receiver

Players under contract: Larry Fitzgerald, Christian Kirk, Kevin White, Chad Williams, Trent Sherfield, Jalen Tolliver, Pharoh Cooper, Malachi Dupre, Damiere Byrd, Bryant Mitchell.

Need: High

The Cardinals' situation: The Cardinals' receiving corps struggled last season and White, the former No. 7 overall pick with plenty to prove, was the biggest name signed in free agency. Fitzgerald and Kirk are projected to be focal points of the passing game, but there is plenty of unknown after that. Kingsbury's scheme could help the group, but both he and Keim have emphasized the need for playmakers to make his ideas work.

The draft class: It is an impressive group of prospects, led by the Ole Miss duo of D.K. Metcalf and A.J. Brown. Both are physical receivers with rare speed, but it's unknown if they will be available when the Cardinals' second selection comes around at the top of the second round. Arizona State's N'Keal Harry, Ohio State's Parris Campbell and Oklahoma's Marquise Brown are among some of the other top prospects.

The conclusion: The Cardinals' biggest immediate need may be at wide receiver, and the addition of an elite talent would help an offense that struggled throughout all of 2018. There haven't been any wide receivers linked to the Cardinals at No. 1 overall, so it would take either a trade down or a trade up from the second round for one to be in play on the first day. However, the Cardinals also have nine more picks after their first one, and a wide receiver addition seems likely based on the current construction of the roster.

2019 Draft Prospects: Wide Receiver

Images of notable wide receiver prospects heading into the April 25-27 NFL draft

Arizona State WR N'Keal Harry
1 / 20

Arizona State WR N'Keal Harry

Photo by Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
Mississippi WR D.K. Metcalf
2 / 20

Mississippi WR D.K. Metcalf

Photo by Darron Cummings/AP
Oklahoma WR Marquise Brown
3 / 20

Oklahoma WR Marquise Brown

Photo by Alonzo Adams/AP
Mississippi WR A.J. Brown
4 / 20

Mississippi WR A.J. Brown

Photo by Michael Conroy/AP
Ohio State wide receiver Parris Campbell
5 / 20

Ohio State wide receiver Parris Campbell

Photo by Mark J. Terrill/AP
North Carolina State WR Kelvin Harmon
6 / 20

North Carolina State WR Kelvin Harmon

Photo by Ben McKeown/AP
Georgia WR Riley Ridley
7 / 20

Georgia WR Riley Ridley

Photo by John Amis/AP
South Carolina WR Deebo Samuel
8 / 20

South Carolina WR Deebo Samuel

Photo by Sean Rayford/AP
Massachusetts WR Andy Isabella
9 / 20

Massachusetts WR Andy Isabella

Photo by Darron Cummings/AP
Iowa State WR Hakeem Butler
10 / 20

Iowa State WR Hakeem Butler

Photo by Charlie Neibergall/AP
Clemson WR Hunter Renfrow
11 / 20

Clemson WR Hunter Renfrow

Photo by Richard Shiro/AP
Georgia WR Terry Godwin
12 / 20

Georgia WR Terry Godwin

Photo by Aaron M. Sprecher/AP
Notre Dame WR Miles Boykin
13 / 20

Notre Dame WR Miles Boykin

Photo by AJ Mast/AP
Oregon WR Dillon Mitchell
14 / 20

Oregon WR Dillon Mitchell

Photo by Michael Conroy/AP
West Virginia WR Gary Jennings
15 / 20

West Virginia WR Gary Jennings

Photo by Michael Conroy/AP
Ohio State WR Terry McLaurin
16 / 20

Ohio State WR Terry McLaurin

Photo by Butch Dill/AP
Missouri WR Emanuel Hall
17 / 20

Missouri WR Emanuel Hall

Photo by Jeff Roberson/AP
Northern Colorado WR Alex Wesley
18 / 20

Northern Colorado WR Alex Wesley

Photo by Butch Dill/AP
Stanford WR JJ Arcega-Whiteside
19 / 20

Stanford WR JJ Arcega-Whiteside

Photo by Don Feria/AP
West Virginia WR David Sills
20 / 20

West Virginia WR David Sills

Photo by Ray Thompson/AP
