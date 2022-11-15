Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

WordFromTheBirds-category-logo-v4

Presented by

Cardinals Get Ready For Mexico While Not Disrupting Routine

Practicing in altitude this week was discussed

Nov 15, 2022 at 12:45 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

azcardinals.com

The Cardinals "looked at all options" to prepare for the upcoming "Monday Night Football" game in Mexico City, coach Kliff Kingsbury said, including potentially going out of town for the week, but ultimately decided to keep a fairly normal schedule at the Dignity Health Training Center.

The 49ers are spending the week at elevation at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs before the game.

"(Strength and Conditioning coach) Buddy (Morris) does a tremendous job with all those things," Kingsbury said. "He did all sorts of research on it, and we felt like the program we could set up here for all the altitude training was really good and wouldn't disrupt our routine, so they've been at it for the last two or three weeks. All of our guys have been on it trying to prep for that, but I know it'll be a challenge either way whether you do that or not. We've just got to line up and try to play our best football."

The Cardinals will leave on Saturday for the Monday game. They also left a day early the last time they played in Mexico City before beating the 49ers in 2005.

"The elevation is going to be high, the smog is real," tackle Kelvin Beachum said. "We know it will be difficult to breathe. At the same time we're going to approach this like an East Coast trip, leave a day early and take care of business and come home."

Cornerback Antonio Hamilton was a member of the Raiders when they had a game in Mexico City in 2016 when then-Oakland beat the Houston Texans.

"We stand along with the process," Hamilton said, noting the Cardinals are using stationary bikes with elevation masks to prepare for the higher altitude.

"You can try to prepare for that but you really can't. It's all about, once we get there, know you have to stay focused and locked in and control the environment. If (the defense) does three plays, in and out, you don't have to worry about the altitude."

Mexico blog 2022
Gene Lower/Arizona Cardinals

Related Content

news

Report: Zach Ertz Suffers Season-Ending Injury

Tight end had been on pace to smash franchise receiving record

news

Of Snap Counts And Grades: Rams Game

Hamilton shines with Murphy sidelined with injury

news

Budda Baker As Weapon X, And Rams Aftermath

news

Do Your Job, Game-Day Decisions, And Friday Before The Rams

news

Kliff Kingsbury, Vance Joseph, And Watching Film With Michael Bidwill

Sessions keep communication going between coaches, owner

news

The Impact Of Losing Budda Baker

Safety reportedly dealing with high-ankle sprain

news

Of Snap Counts And Grades: Seahawks Game

Anderson finally gets steady playing time on offense

news

Still Searching For Answers, And Seahawks Aftermath

news

Wristbands, Huddling, And Friday Before The Seahawks

news

Cardinals Understanding Life Filled With 'Hard Knocks'

First episode premieres Nov. 9 after Seahawks game

news

Of Snap Counts And Grades: Vikings Game

Simmons continues to make impact plays

Advertising