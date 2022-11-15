Cardinals Get Ready For Mexico While Not Disrupting Routine

The Cardinals "looked at all options" to prepare for the upcoming "Monday Night Football" game in Mexico City, coach Kliff Kingsbury said, including potentially going out of town for the week, but ultimately decided to keep a fairly normal schedule at the Dignity Health Training Center.

The 49ers are spending the week at elevation at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs before the game.

"(Strength and Conditioning coach) Buddy (Morris) does a tremendous job with all those things," Kingsbury said. "He did all sorts of research on it, and we felt like the program we could set up here for all the altitude training was really good and wouldn't disrupt our routine, so they've been at it for the last two or three weeks. All of our guys have been on it trying to prep for that, but I know it'll be a challenge either way whether you do that or not. We've just got to line up and try to play our best football."

The Cardinals will leave on Saturday for the Monday game. They also left a day early the last time they played in Mexico City before beating the 49ers in 2005.

"The elevation is going to be high, the smog is real," tackle Kelvin Beachum said. "We know it will be difficult to breathe. At the same time we're going to approach this like an East Coast trip, leave a day early and take care of business and come home."

Cornerback Antonio Hamilton was a member of the Raiders when they had a game in Mexico City in 2016 when then-Oakland beat the Houston Texans.

"We stand along with the process," Hamilton said, noting the Cardinals are using stationary bikes with elevation masks to prepare for the higher altitude.