Cardinals Introduce First-Of-Their-Kind Field-Level Seating Experiences

The NFL's new league year began last week and for the Arizona Cardinals, bold plans are underway to re-shape the in-stadium experience in ways that will re-define the standards and expectations for high-end, premium spectator offerings not only in Arizona but across the sports landscape.

Last year, the Cardinals had the least expensive gameday experience in the NFL according to Team Marketing Report's 2023 Fan Cost Index and affordability will remain in 2024. In addition, those fans seeking an unparalleled, upscale way to enjoy Cardinals games at State Farm Stadium will have an array of breath-taking new options starting this season.

These innovative, new premium products are characterized by two primary features. First, they offer some of the most unique, exclusive, comfortable, and convenient luxury experiences available in sports. And secondly, their proximity to the field – literally just feet away from the sidelines - means only the players in the game will be closer to the action.

SOUTH END OF STATE FARM STADIUM

CASITAS: Perhaps the most unique of the new product offerings, these custom-built, field-level luxury casitas are designed specifically for State Farm Stadium and introduce a concept never before seen in the industry. The NFL equivalent of beachfront property, they sit just feet from the south end zone and the game action has the potential to literally come into your casita. With space for 20 guests, these two-level casitas allow guests the opportunity to watch the game from multiple locations, including its spacious "front yard" or well-appointed rooftop deck. Inside, guests can relax, enjoy the sights and sounds of the game or follow the action on their large television screen. Additional amenities include exclusive valet parking, a private stadium entrance and all-inclusive premium food and beverage options. Guests won't just attend the game. They will experience it from their home in the end zone.

CASITA GARDEN CLUB: Fans can elevate their gameday experience with access to the exclusive Casita Garden Club. The spacious 13,400-square foot club has the feel of an outdoor garden patio situated inside an NFL stadium. Located at the south end of field level directly behind the Casitas, this area spans the width of the south end zone. Its location on the field level just feet away from the home locker room offers an incredible, behind-the-scenes perspective as Cardinals players make their way to the playing field. Guests will enjoy an array of all-inclusive high-end menu offerings and handcrafted cocktails, beer and wine. Leaving the club, they are just a few steps away from some of the best seats in the house, in either their private field box or luxury casita. The club opens three hours prior to the game and remains available an hour after.

FIELD BOXES: Located on the east and west sidelines at the south end of the playing field, these private four and six-person field boxes offer the ultimate in terms of comfort and proximity to the action. Guests will be among the first anywhere to enjoy a game from a Monaco Dream Seat, a large, comfortable leather seat that is being used for the first time at any stadium in the world.

Exclusive not only because of their prime on-field location but also their scarcity; only 66 total seats are available on each side of the field. Each box features its own private TV and membership in this area also provides access to the Casita Garden Club with all that it offers.

NORTH END OF STATE FARM STADIUM

MORGAN ATHLETIC CLUB: Borrowing from the franchise's original name when it was founded in 1898, this is where history and luxury huddle up. Located at field level just steps away from the north end zone, the vibe is a throwback to that of a private, 1920s supper club with its lavishly furnished moody lounge and low lighting. Members will enjoy all of the club's amenities, including all-inclusive, thoughtfully-crafted menus and a curated selection of wines, cocktails and beers. Guests will be entertained by live music before and after the game and have exclusive access to private dining rooms, as well as VIP parking and a private entrance into the stadium. Spanning nearly 12,500 square feet, it is available three hours before the game and one hour after. It offers the ideal location for those seeking a more elevated experience before accessing their luxury field seats at the north end of the playing field (detailed below). Each includes premium parking as well as access starting three hours before the game and continuing for an hour afterwards.

FIELD SUITES: Fans who choose this option can enjoy everything gameday has to offer with room for 12 guests as well as all-inclusive food and beverage. Located near the 20-yard line and just a few strides from the playing field, these field suites provide three rows of luxuriously large, comfortable Monaco Dream Seats for each group.

SIDELINE AND END ZONE FIELD SEATS: After enjoying all the perks and amenities of the stunning Morgan Athletic Club, guests make a short walk to their amazingly comfortable seats either on the sideline or looking head-on at the action from the north end zone. It's so close that the game action just may land in their lap. Those in the west sideline location have the additionally unique perspective of being right by the visiting team tunnel. These luxurious seats are some of the widest and most comfortable in the stadium.