Conner, Budda, Kyler Make It Into NFL Network's 'Top 100'

The new season is about to start, but the Top 100 NFL players based on last year? Those are now being rolled out by the NFL Network. Players who ranked from 51 to 100 were unveiled Sunday evening and the Cardinals ended up with three guys -- two of whom surprisingly dropped even though the Cardinals were a better team than the season before.

The highest-ranked player was quarterback Kyler Murray, who came in at 57th in the list based on voting by NFL players. This is after Murray was 39th in the 2021 ranking and 90th in 2020.

Safety Budda Baker came in at No. 67, a surprising drop from No. 19 in 2021. Baker was originally on the list at No. 97 in 2020.

The third Cardinal on the list was running back James Conner, who clocked in at No. 80. It's the second time Conner has been on the list, the first being at No. 62 when he played on the Steelers in 2019, after his first Pro Bowl season in 2018.