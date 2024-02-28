Gannon Says Offense Not 'Missing' Parts But Can Use Upgrades

It was clear the Cardinals had a jump in offensive production after Kyler Murray returned at quarterback this season. The QB remains the key to what the Cards do on that side of the ball, but what doesn't he have yet?

When the question was posed to Jonathan Gannon Wednesday during an interview with Dani Sureck (to be posted later today), Gannon was quick to say "I wouldn't say missing" when asked, indeed, what the offense was missing. That didn't mean the head coach doesn't have a wish list of improvements.

"Offensive line, in my mind, that's where I look to first because there are five guys with a tough job in the run game and pass game," Gannon said. "And then, how many playmakers can we surround Kyler with, and that comes in all shapes and sizes."

It works out well because what are the positions that seem to have filtered out toward the top of the draft -- where the Cardinals hold the fourth pick? Offensive linemen, like Joe Alt and Olu Fashanu, for example, and playmakers, like wideouts Marvin Harrison, Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze.