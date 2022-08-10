Manny Jones Makes An Impression, And Camp Practice Aftermath

The Cardinals are going to be on Hard Knocks In Season, so the cameras are weeks away (it was announced the Cards' first episode will be Nov. 9.) It's the Detroit Lions' turn for Hard Knocks right now, and that included some singing rookies on Tuesday night's episode. No, that doesn't have anything to do with the Cardinals -- except that the team happened to have their own rookie show on Tuesday night.

And Kliff Kingsbury divulged his favorite -- courtesy of undrafted defensive lineman Manny Jones.

"Manny Jones did an impression of Kyler Murray at his press conference," Kingsbury said. "I won't get into the details. It was good. Well done.

"The effort was there. It could not have been comfortable doing what he did."

Whay Jones did was sport the durag and sunglasses, and, according to several teammates, even had the Murray walk-shuffle imitation down.

"It was an 'A,' " wide receiver A.J. Green said. "The way he walked in ... the way he answered the questions, that was spot on. K1 was laughing, so that was positive."

That's not the big deal for the rookies this week, of course. It's the game Friday that Jones and others want to make sure they catch the eye of decision-makers. The rookie show doesn't count.

"It's fun for us," Kingsbury said of the game. "This is a culmination of a lot of hard work for these young guys, showing what they can do.".

-- Kyler Murray hasn't done a press conference since he has had a chance to get on the headset to call plays in practice -- which he did again Wednesday -- but he did notice his head coach's evaluation of his first go-round. You know, when Kingsbury joked about how he wouldn't want to play for Kyler The Coach.

Murray came over to me at during a break in Tuesday's practice, wearing a big smile, emphasizing he wanted the world to know that he had a rebuttal and when he was/is calling in the plays, "I'm working off the script." The plays aren't his choices. (And as I have mentioned before, Murray clearly took the ribbing from Kingsbury as the fun it was intended as, and not as some sort of jab.)

-- The sitting-out list shrunk a bit. Out were Murray (for the most part), Hollywood Brown, DeAndre Hopkins, Zach Ertz, Trey McBride, Antoine Wesley, Darrell Baker Jr., Devon Kennard, Markus Golden, Rodney Hudson, Justin Murray and Kingsley Keke.

-- Kingsbury did say he hoped Hudson would be back at practice sometime next week. Murray is also expected to be ready by next week.

-- Wesley, who is awaiting his groin/hip injury to calm enough to decide if he needs surgery or not, was staying involved by throwing passes -- lefty -- in drills with his fellow wideouts.

-- Greg Dortch (there he is again) made a couple of impressive diving catches Tuesday. Fourth-string QB Jarrett Guarantano looked good again -- his arm strength is impressive -- although he did get picked off at the end by linebacker Ben Niemann.