Quarterback Room, Even With Kyler Injury, May Be Unchanged

With return of Blough, Cardinals look like they will eschew outside veteran

Mar 24, 2023 at 08:45 AM
David Blough did give some thought to whether the Cardinals were the right team to come back to after reaching free agency. The idea that Kyler Murray is going to miss some time -- and that Blough should have a chance to compete with Colt McCoy for that spot until Kyler returns -- absolutely got his attention. So too, though, did the few roots he was able to put down in a month with the team, and the good word-of-mouth he heard when asking about offensive coordinator Drew Petzing.

"The opportunity is definitely intriguing," Blough said, "but there are a lot of factors that go into a decision like this."

Blough returning says something about him. But it also says something about the direction the Cardinals seem to be going with Murray sidelined.

Given that Murray figures to be unable to practice until the regular season, the Cardinals still are going to need at least one more quarterback, if not two. But Blough's return along with McCoy's presence -- and we will see how much McCoy will do in the offseason -- may mean the Cardinals will be looking for young arms from here on out and no more vets.

That was the conversation when the offseason first started. Could the Cardinals bring in Jacoby Brissett? Baker Mayfield? Marcus Mariota? Someone else? It was none of the above. Blough's return doesn't rule out another veteran, but given that Murray will be back, adding a fourth experienced QB seems ... a little like overkill to me. Draft a guy maybe, or add an undrafted arm? That makes some sense.

Meanwhile, Blough got in two starts late last season when McCoy's concussion kept him out, and he did OK even in a couple of losses.

"The results are the first thing you look at," Blough said. "but I proved to myself in some ways, and I believe and said this before, that my best football is in front of me. Every year I've gotten to play I've grown as a player, and a teammate. Seeing it on the field, it's validating."

