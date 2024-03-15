Cardinals Sign Another Defensive Lineman With Khyiris Tonga 

The Cardinals went into the offseason knowing they needed to make multiple additions to the defense line. They did just that.

A day after officially signing Justin Jones and Bilal Nichols -- and after re-signing L.J. Collier -- the Cardinals added former Vikings defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga on Friday on a one-year deal.

Those four join Dante Stills as well as Roy Lopez, Phil Hoskins, Ben Stille and Naquan Jones on the current roster. The possibility -- seemingly strong -- of taking at least one defensive lineman in the draft remains.

The Cardinals already lost Leki Fotu, who signed with the Jets. Jonathan Ledbetter is unsigned, but he suffered a late-season ACL injury that figures to complicate his status.

Tonga has been in the league three seasons, first with the Bears and the last two in Minnesota. After playing 36 percent of the Vikings defensive snaps in 2022, that dwindled to 20 percent in 2023 while playing 14 games. In his career he has 67 tackles, three for loss, four passes defensed and half a sack.