 Skip to main content
Advertising

Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

WordFromTheBirds-category-logo-v4

Presented by

Special Teams Gets Boost With Reported DeeJay Dallas Agreement

Former Seahawks running back stays in NFC West

Mar 12, 2024 at 11:26 AM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

azcardinals.com

And on the second day, the Cardinals and Monti Ossenfort remain busy.

After four reported additions on Monday, the Cards lined up another on Tuesday with an agreement with running back DeeJay Dallas, who has excelled on special teams with the Seattle Seahawks the last four seasons after being drafted in the fourth round.

Dallas never had much of an offensive role with the Seahawks — he has only 112 career carries for 468 yards and four touchdowns, and only 10 attempts last season — but he was the main kickoff and punt returner, a job the Cardinals are likely targeting.

He does join a running back room with James Conner, Michael Carter, and Emari Demercado. His arrival again gives a little more leeway on draft weekend to pass on a running back if Ossenfort so chooses.

Seattle Seahawks running back DeeJay Dallas (31) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Seattle. The Seahawks won 20-10. (AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)
Ben VanHouten/AP

Related Content

news

Defense Still Leveling Up With Report Of Mack Wilson Arrival

Inside linebacker spent last season with Patriots
news

Defensive Line Reportedly Addressed With Free Agents Bilal Nichols, Justin Jones

Unit had been priority headed into offseason 
news

Cardinals Reportedly Land CB Sean Murphy-Bunting

Free agent is veteran that secondary needs
news

Cardinals' Best Free Agent Signings Ever? Start With Kurt Warner

Going over historical list underscores difficulty in signing such players
news

Pondering The Terms And Phrases Of Free Agency

Definitions to help you get through this important time of the offseason
news

D.J. Humphries In Good Place With Early Rehab Of Knee

Cardinals tackle says he will soon be off crutches
news

Ricky Pearsall More Than One Spectacular Catch (And Proof Of Deep Class)

Tempe Corona del Sol product upped stock at Senior Bowl
news

Elite Players Not Working Out At Combine Doesn't Change Draft Path

Prospects who skip workouts are still going to end up in first round
news

Gannon Says Offense Not 'Missing' Parts But Can Use Upgrades

Cardinals coach always notices offensive line situation
news

Salary Cap Has Huge Jump To $255 Million In 2024

Teams get $30 million more than last season
news

For Cardinals, 6 In 90 Makes For Intriguing Draft Options

Premium picks will aid Ossenfort's roster rebuild
Advertising