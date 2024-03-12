Special Teams Gets Boost With Reported DeeJay Dallas Agreement

And on the second day, the Cardinals and Monti Ossenfort remain busy.

After four reported additions on Monday, the Cards lined up another on Tuesday with an agreement with running back DeeJay Dallas, who has excelled on special teams with the Seattle Seahawks the last four seasons after being drafted in the fourth round.

Dallas never had much of an offensive role with the Seahawks — he has only 112 career carries for 468 yards and four touchdowns, and only 10 attempts last season — but he was the main kickoff and punt returner, a job the Cardinals are likely targeting.