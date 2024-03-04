 Skip to main content
Advertising

Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

WordFromTheBirds-category-logo-v4

Presented by

D.J. Humphries In Good Place With Early Rehab Of Knee

Cardinals tackle says he will soon be off crutches

Mar 03, 2024 at 08:56 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

azcardinals.com

D.J. Humphries was recently in Minnesota as he went through the work of rehabbing his torn left ACL, noting that "I've been feeling much better" once he got back to Arizona, given the warmer temperatures (and not being around frozen lakes, apparently). 

During an appearance on the podcast of former Cardinals guard Justin Pugh, the Cardinals' veteran left tackle said "everything is great" in these early stages of his considerable rehab.

"Still looking good, the swelling is way down, moving good past 90 degree flexion, got my extension back, we're rolling," Humphries said. "Couple more weeks, I'll be off these damn crutches."

Humphries did tell an interesting story about being a rookie -- one that makes one appreciate how Paris Johnson Jr. was able to come in after playing left tackle at Ohio State his final season yet move over to right tackle as a rookie. Humphries was in the same situation when he was drafted in 2015. Bobby Massie was facing a two-game suspension that season to start the year, and the Cardinals' intention was for Hump to drop right into the lineup on the right side. Jared Veldheer was going into his second year as left tackle.

But Humphries admitted to Pugh he never could get the right tackle thing, and that's a reason he was inactive every single game of his rookie season.

"I couldn't figure out the right tackle stuff," Humphries said. "I blame myself because I was going through combine training and they were like, 'You need to take these right tackle reps,' and I was like, 'What are you talking about? I ain't doing that.'"

Eventually, the Cardinals moved Humphries to the left side, putting Veldheer on the right. There is a chance Johnson could be moved to the left this season, but that's in part because Humphries -- even with excellent rehab -- will be out well into the regular season.

Humphries is planning on coming back though. Of that there is no doubt.

"Every day I'm going to rehab I'm trying to get this Super Bowl out of this knee," Humphries said. "Whatever I have to do every day to get this moving in the right direction."

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman D.J. Humphries (74) with trainers during the Week 17 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Dec 31, 2023 in Philadelphia, PA.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

Related Content

news

Ricky Pearsall More Than One Spectacular Catch (And Proof Of Deep Class)

Tempe Corona del Sol product upped stock at Senior Bowl
news

Elite Players Not Working Out At Combine Doesn't Change Draft Path

Prospects who skip workouts are still going to end up in first round
news

Gannon Says Offense Not 'Missing' Parts But Can Use Upgrades

Cardinals coach always notices offensive line situation
news

Salary Cap Has Huge Jump To $255 Million In 2024

Teams get $30 million more than last season
news

For Cardinals, 6 In 90 Makes For Intriguing Draft Options

Premium picks will aid Ossenfort's roster rebuild
news

In A Re-Draft, Paris Johnson At 6 Understandable With 7 Looming 

Raiders were potentially looking for offensive line upgrade
news

Dwight Freeney, Brief But Impactful Cardinal, Elected To Hall Of Fame

Veteran sparked team's pass rush in 2015 season
news

Remembering Jonathan Cooper And The Lack Of Draft Guarantees

Stanton recalls how guard was dominating before rookie broke his leg
news

Kliff Kingsbury Headed Back Into NFL (Again)

Former Cardinals coach hired by Washington
news

Year One Under Jonathan Gannon Saw Penalty Improvement

Cardinals had significant drop in pre-snap flags
news

The Tangible Impact Of Kyler's Comeback

The numbers show Cardinals moved up league-wide when QB played
Advertising