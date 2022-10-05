Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Take Part In Crucial Catch Celebration

Players mingle with cancer survivors during Paint N' Sip night

Oct 05, 2022 at 09:45 AM
Kevin Parrish Jr.

Inside the Mini Social venue in Old Town Scottsdale, Zaven Collins, Markus Golden, Rodney Hudson, Dennis Gardeck, and Jesse Luketa stood under the bright lights for the Cardinals' 14th annual Crucial Catch Celebration.

The NFL’s Crucial Catch mission is honored for fighting cancer through early detection and risk reduction. In recognition of Crucial Catch, the players and Nicole Bidwill, sister of team owner Michael Bidwill, hosted cancer survivors for an exclusive Tuesday Paint N' Sip night.

"It's special because we come in here not for us, but the people," linebacker Markus Golden said. "People that are strong and had a fight in their life. Cancer survivors, that's something big. We're here for them."

Bidwill opened with an appreciation speech before the painting session began. Next came another individual asking everyone to raise their right hand to recite the three rules: I pledge to have a good time, to use my creative juices, and to trust the process.

Now it's time to paint. Several tables were spread out throughout the room, with cameras rolling in the background. Golden and Gardeck were the only players sitting at the same table with cancer survivors.

During the painting, J.J. Watt made a surprise appearance. The veteran chatted with his teammates and critiqued their work before posing for pictures. Afterward, the players walked towards the front to start Cardinals trivia.

Some questions like, 'What is the name of the Cardinals Mascot'? took the longest to be answered. Someone replied with Big Bird and other guesses before someone finally said the correct name: Big Red.

But the event was a success and fun for everyone involved.

"It's important to give back to the community," offensive lineman Rodney Hudson said. "To come out and put smiles on people's faces was great to see."

PHOTOS: Crucial Catch Paint 'N Sip Night

Images of the Arizona Cardinals participating in a Paint 'n Sip Night with cancer survivors to celebrate Crucial Catch

