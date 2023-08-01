Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Colt McCoy Goes 'Green Zone' As He Prepares To Be Cardinals QB

With Kyler Murray rehabbing, veteran in line to start Week 1

Jul 31, 2023 at 05:10 PM
Darren Urban

Veteran Colt McCoy is expected to be the Cardinals' Week 1 starter at quarterback with Kyler Murray rehabbing his knee.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Eventually, as any good quarterback must, Colt McCoy wants to flourish in the red zone.

First, however, he wants to prosper in the Green Zone.

That's the place the veteran quarterback takes himself mentally this time of year, with the Cardinals early in training camp and he, like everyone, learning a new offensive system. With Kyler Murray on the PUP list and unlikely to be ready to play when the season begins, it is McCoy – in year 13 – who is expected to be the starting QB.

But that isn't something he wants to think about. Not yet.

"I'm staying in what I call the Green Zone, really locked in to right now, each meeting, each practice," McCoy said after Monday's practice. "It is really helping me kind of figure out what I like in this offense, how do I see myself executing this. I think I'm going to stay in that zone."

It's been a minute since McCoy has gone into a training camp as starter. The only other time it happened was 2011, McCoy's second year in the league when he was playing for Cleveland, when he started the first 13 games of the season.

Given Murray's murky return timeline, McCoy doesn't know how long this starting stint might last (and at this early juncture, whether at some point the Cardinals might be willing to give rookie Clayton Tune a chance.)

That's another reason why he doesn't want to think too far ahead.

"(Offensive coordinator) Drew (Petzing) is asking a lot of us," McCoy said. "He's putting a lot on my plate. He's asking a lot (of the offense) … to see what we can handle. Some days it doesn't look great right now. We're going through some growing pains."

Petzing knows McCoy will have his own learning curve but the first-year OC – who is six months younger than McCoy – also knows McCoy's experience can help the offense in myriad ways.

"He's certainly trying to learn a new system – it's a new language and he hasn't been in this offense – but he's played a lot of football," Petzing said. "Nothing we're going to do is wildly revolutionize or change the game of football on day one, so having Colt's experience, having his understanding, as a teammate, as a leader, as a quarterback, I think is valuable for that room, valuable for the offense and valuable for me."

McCoy had a chuckle when asked if he ever mixes up verbiage from a past offense he has played in with his current one -- "There are times when I have spit out words and no one knows what I am talking about" – but he was confident the mistakes made in late July/early August would be fixed by the time the season begins.

The Cardinals' offense figures to be considerably different than the one under former coach Kliff Kingsbury. There will be more work under center, more multiple tight end sets, more commitment to running, more play-action.

Watching how Murray works in that framework will be fascinating to see, but Petzing is confident the coaching staff will be able to adjust when McCoy is playing and then when Murray returns.

"Your offense has to be big enough to adapt to the person who has the ball in their hands," Petzing said. "Will that be the same when Colt is out there as when Kyler is out there, when Clayton is out there, (Jeff) Driskel or (David) Blough? No. Certainly we will tailor to their strengths but at the same point you want to have enough.

"Kyler is a great quarterback and certainly we know what he is good at, and when he's out there I think I have an idea of the direction we need to go and the same is true for Colt."

There is hard work involved. But another thing McCoy's experience has shown him is to enjoy the moment. This deep into his career, it was unlikely he'd be starting again, but here he is. That's fun, and fun definitely belongs in the Green Zone.

"It's a joy to play this game," McCoy said. "It's fun. It can be very challenging at times. There is a lot of pressure with it. You're under a microscope. If you understand that, come to work day to day and smile. Put your arm around the young guys. We're all going to make mistakes but play your best, lead by example and have fun."

PHOTOS: Cardinals Training Camp - July 31

Images from 2023 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium

Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon during 2023 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon during 2023 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during 2023 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during 2023 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck (45) during 2023 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck (45) during 2023 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) during 2023 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) during 2023 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during 2023 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during 2023 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals running back Corey Clement (23) during 2023 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals running back Corey Clement (23) during 2023 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.

The Arizona Cardinals during 2023 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.
The Arizona Cardinals during 2023 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch (83), Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) and Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during 2023 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch (83), Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) and Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during 2023 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Carlos Watkins (94) during 2023 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Carlos Watkins (94) during 2023 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during 2023 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during 2023 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback David Blough (17) during 2023 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback David Blough (17) during 2023 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) and Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson (34) during 2023 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) and Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson (34) during 2023 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch (83) during 2023 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch (83) during 2023 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) during 2023 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) during 2023 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy (12) and Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during 2023 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy (12) and Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during 2023 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6), Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy (12), Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. (70) and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Will Hernandez (76) during 2023 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6), Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy (12), Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. (70) and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Will Hernandez (76) during 2023 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Woods (51) during 2023 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Woods (51) during 2023 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals tight end Blake Whiteheart (47) during 2023 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals tight end Blake Whiteheart (47) during 2023 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during 2023 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during 2023 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Clayton Tune (15) during 2023 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Clayton Tune (15) during 2023 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals running back Emari Demercado (31) during 2023 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals running back Emari Demercado (31) during 2023 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Josh Jones (79) during 2023 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Josh Jones (79) during 2023 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jeff Driskel (19) during 2023 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jeff Driskel (19) during 2023 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during 2023 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during 2023 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon during 2023 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon during 2023 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Owen Pappoe (44) during 2023 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Owen Pappoe (44) during 2023 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa (43) during 2023 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa (43) during 2023 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Zach Pascal (0) during 2023 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Zach Pascal (0) during 2023 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) during 2023 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) during 2023 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Jon Gaines II (59) during 2023 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Jon Gaines II (59) during 2023 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Andre Baccellia (82) and Arizona Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton Sr. (33) during 2023 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Andre Baccellia (82) and Arizona Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton Sr. (33) during 2023 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during 2023 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during 2023 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt (72) during 2023 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt (72) during 2023 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy (12) during 2023 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy (12) during 2023 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) during 2023 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) during 2023 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals safety Isaiah Simmons (9) and Arizona Cardinals safety Jovante Moffatt (38) during 2023 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals safety Isaiah Simmons (9) and Arizona Cardinals safety Jovante Moffatt (38) during 2023 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Zach Pascal (0) during 2023 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Zach Pascal (0) during 2023 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during 2023 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during 2023 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (2) during 2023 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (2) during 2023 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Brandon Smith (89) during 2023 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Brandon Smith (89) during 2023 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) during 2023 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) during 2023 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Kei'Trel Clark (13) during 2023 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Kei'Trel Clark (13) during 2023 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (2) during 2023 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (2) during 2023 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals safety Andre Chachere (31) during 2023 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals safety Andre Chachere (31) during 2023 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. (70) during 2023 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. (70) during 2023 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kyle Soelle (58) during 2023 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kyle Soelle (58) during 2023 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals tight end Bernhard Seikovits (80) during 2023 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals tight end Bernhard Seikovits (80) during 2023 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during 2023 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during 2023 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Zach Pascal (0) during 2023 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Zach Pascal (0) during 2023 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton Sr. (33) during 2023 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton Sr. (33) during 2023 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during 2023 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during 2023 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Kei'Trel Clark (13) during 2023 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Kei'Trel Clark (13) during 2023 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Woods (51) during 2023 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Woods (51) during 2023 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck (45) during 2023 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck (45) during 2023 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals running back Keaontay Ingram (30) during 2023 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.
Arizona Cardinals running back Keaontay Ingram (30) during 2023 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.

