Cornerback Questions, And Camp Practice Aftermath

The Cardinals made a roster move Tuesday, signing undrafted rookie cornerback Cortez Davis while cutting cornerback Nate Brooks.

No, it wasn't a splashy signing. Davis did lead college football with 19 pass breakups last season, but it is a long shot that Davis will make the team (and he already had one go-round with the Broncos this offseason.) It wasn't a signing of Robert Alford or Joe Haden or Kevin King or a veteran with name recognition.

And as training camp goes on, that position clearly is the main one to watch (assuming the quarterback arm-resting ends sooner rather than later.) Byron Murphy is going to play a lot. The top three guys are Murphy, Marco Wilson and Antonio Hamilton, that seems solid as of now. Josh Jackson had a chance after a good start to camp, but he acknowledged he then hit some bumpy times -- including having to wear the UFC sparring gloves so he didn't clutch and grab so much -- and so he's probably fourth.

Hamilton might've passed up Wilson on the depth chart too, although with the amount the Cardinals will likely use three cornerbacks that might not matter as much.

There is only one more public practice in camp, and so what happens on the day-to-day will be pushed underground soon enough. But it's a fascinating storyline.

(I still think a name vet will sign at some point. When? That I don't know. We may be talking about this into the first week of the regular season.)

-- There was a fight Tuesday. This time, it wasn't the push-a-guy, not-really-a-fight fight. This was the real thing. Guard Justin Pugh blasted Zach Allen on a play, Allen took exception, and suddenly there were punches thrown, most notably from center Sean Harlow. Victor Dimukeje was in there too, although both sides of the ball got involved.

It got cleared up soon enough. Kliff Kingsbury didn't cut out any of practice. Veteran offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum, who said he got in the middle of it too, actually sounded pleased about it.

-- "There were some blows in there," Beachum said. "But that's needed though. At this part of training camp, dog days approach. Experiences like that I think are good for the team. I know Kliff isn't a fan of fighting but in the trenches I think that's the type of mentality you have to have. We've got to find a way to finish. and to have (that fight) at the end of practice and still finish practice was good for us."

-- The sitting-out list included: DeAndre Hopkins, Antoine Wesley, Deionte Thompson, Devon Kennard (dealing with an ab strain), Markus Golden, Jesse Lemonier, Justin Murray, Trey McBride (who doesn't look like he'll be able to go Friday), Marcell Ateman, Zach Ertz and Kingsley Keke.

-- Trace McSorley may be starting Friday but it was Jarrett Guarantano with the noteworthy 70-yard bomb to Andy Isabella (beating Brooks, who as it turned out was at his last practice.) Isabella has looked pretty good in his reps; his preseason will have a lot of opportunity as well.

-- Victor Bolden also made an excellent diving catch of a deep Guarantano ball.

-- I didn't see the QB -- I think it was McSorley -- but on a blitz McSorley had the right read to tight end Stephen Anderson, but safety Jalen Thompson somehow made up ground it didn't look like he could and broke the pass up. Perfect timing.