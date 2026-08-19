Depth Of Field: Larry Fitzgerald, Hall Of Famer

Following Fitz's Pro Football Hall of Fame induction process from start to finish through the lens of the Cardinals Photographer
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Depth Of Field: Top Pics Of 2025
Exploring the 2025 season through the lens of the Cardinals photography team
Depth Of Field: Week 18 at Los Angeles
Exploring the 2025 game against the Rams through the lens of the Cardinals team photographer
Depth Of Field: Week 17 at Cincinnati
Exploring the 2025 game against the Bengals through the lens of the Cardinals team photographer
Depth Of Field: Week 16 vs. Atlanta
Exploring the 2025 game against the Falcons through the lens of the Cardinals team photographer
Depth Of Field: Week 15 at Houston
Exploring the 2025 game against the Texans through the lens of the Cardinals team photographer
Depth Of Field: Week 14 vs. Los Angeles
Exploring the 2025 game against the Rams through the lens of the Cardinals team photographer
Depth Of Field: Week 13 at Tampa Bay
Exploring the 2025 game against the Buccaneers through the lens of the Cardinals team photographer
Depth Of Field: Mijo and La Morena
Diving behind the scenes into Will Hernandez's My Cause My Cleats process
Depth Of Field: Week 12 vs. Jacksonville
Exploring the 2025 game against the Jaguars through the lens of the Cardinals team photographer
Depth Of Field: Week 11 vs. San Francisco
Exploring the 2025 game against the 49ers through the lens of the Cardinals team photographer